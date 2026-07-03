Roblox Suit Tests Whether Child Labor Laws Reach The Creator Economy

A newly filed proposed class action in the Northern District of California could serve as an early test case on how child labor and wage laws apply to digital platforms.

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A newly filed proposed class action in the Northern District of California could serve as an early test case on how child labor and wage laws apply to digital platforms. In Doe B.D. v. Roblox Corp., No. 4:26-cv-04405 (N.D. Cal.), the parent of a 13-year-old plaintiff alleges that Roblox unlawfully profited from minors performing game-development work on its platform.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff worked more than 40 hours per week between ages 11 and 13 on game design, development, testing, and scripting for adult-led teams, allegedly without monetary compensation. The suit claims Roblox enabled and benefited from that work through its creator tools, “Talent Hub” job board, and “DevEx” system for converting Robux into cash. It asserts federal and California child labor, minimum wage, overtime, unfair competition, negligence, and related claims.

What makes the case notable is not just its headline-grabbing allegations, but the theory behind it. The complaint seeks to apply labor laws built for traditional workplaces to a platform where children create digital content from their homes. It argues that Roblox’s creator ecosystem is not merely a game or hobbyist community but a labor marketplace, and that minors who produce monetizable content may qualify as workers rather than users. This novel theory sits at the intersection of child labor laws and the digital economy, with the potential for far-reaching and lasting effects in the digital sphere.

The suit also targets compensation in virtual currency. According to the complaint, paying in Robux, combined with cash-out restrictions and age-based limits, effectively deprives minors of lawful wages they otherwise might receive. If that theory gains traction, the case could have implications beyond gaming for businesses using tokens, credits, or platform-based rewards tied to user output.

For companies operating in the platform, creator, and gig-economy spaces, the message is clear: litigation risk around minors is moving into the digital economy. Businesses that rely on user-generated content, especially when minors may contribute revenue-generating work, should evaluate whether their onboarding, payment structures, age screening, and compliance controls are keeping pace.

This case is at the pleading stage, but it is one to watch.

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