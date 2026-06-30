Policy Week In Review – June 26, 2026

At a Glance

The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

Senate Committee Vote to Approve NLRB Nominees Postponed

Following a contentious, closed-door Senate Republican luncheon where President Trump argued with Republican lawmakers over their rejection of an Iran war powers resolution and lack of progress to advance the SAVE ACT, the Senate adjourned on Wednesday to begin a recess period until July 13. The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, therefore, postponed its executive session yesterday to approve pending National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) nominees James Macy and David Prouty. Given that Prouty’s term ends on August 27, the Committee is cognizant of the timing issue, i.e., the critical need for the Board to maintain its quorum, and plans to reset the executive session as soon as possible when the Senate returns in July. If the nominations are voted out of Committee in July, they would need to move to the full Senate floor for a confirmation vote before the Senate leaves again on August 7 for a five-week recess. The confirmation of Mr. Macy would not only ensure the Board has an operating quorum but also would shift the Board to a three-member Republican majority, allowing for adherence to its tradition of three votes in the affirmative to overturn precedent.

Chair Walberg (R-MI) Introduces Legislation to Modernize Workforce Data

House Committee on Education and Workforce Chair Tim Walberg (R-MI) introduced legislation, titled AI Workforce Assessment and Research Enhancement (AWARE) Act, which seeks to gather data on how artificial intelligence is being used in the workplace and its impact on American workers to help guide education and training efforts and ensure the U.S. remains competitive and at the forefront of innovation. Specifically, the bill would direct the Bureau of Labor Statistics to report on the usage of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Democrats Introduce Legislation to Address “Wage Theft” and Raise the Minimum Wage

Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a member of the Senate HELP Committee and Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), the ranking member of the House of Appropriations Committee, and Bobby Scott (D-VA), the ranking member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, reintroduced the Wage Theft Prevention and Wage Recovery Act, which seeks to prevent “wage theft” and assist the secretary of Labor in the recovery of “stolen” wages. Read their one-pager of the bill here.

Senate Democrats, led by Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), also introduced The Living Wage for All Act this week to raise the federal minimum wage to $25 an hour over five years, a phased-in approach depending on company size, and eliminate the tip credit. The current federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009; however, many states have increased minimum wage above the federal level. The House companion legislation was introduced in April.

House Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Apprenticeships

House Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development Chair Burgess Owens (R-UT) held a hearing, titled “Workforce Rewired: Modern Apprenticeships for a Modern Economy,” to examine the value of apprenticeship training as a pathway to career opportunity in the era of rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in nearly every sector of the economy. In his opening remarks, Chair Owens stated, “Researchers estimate that 40 percent of the skills required for today’s jobs will change over the next decade. That reality presents a challenge not only for workers, but also for employers who need talent that’s able to adapt to changing business needs... In today's economy, workers increasingly need opportunities to upskill, reskill, and acquire new competencies as they work. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is only making that need clearer,” Click here to watch the hearing and to read witness testimony.

Supreme Court Rules DHS Has Authority to End TPS for Foreign Nationals of Haiti and Syria

On June 25, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court held in Mullin v. Doe (along with consolidated companion case, Trump v. Miot) that the Trump administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for foreign nationals from Haiti and Syria could stand. In a 6-3 decision, the Court upheld the government's position that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had the authority to terminate TPS based on the language in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) that prohibits judicial review of non-constitutional challenges to TPS determinations. For further Littler analysis, read here.