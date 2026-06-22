No Connection, No Enforcement: Court Shuts Down EEOC Subpoenas That Missed The Mark

Seyfarth Synopsis: On June 3, 2026, in EEOC v. Psychological Dimensions, LLC, No. 1:26-MC-00072 (D. Colo.), the Colorado District Court declined to enforce two administrative subpoenas the EEOC had served on a vendor providing screening services to an employer. The ruling is a reminder that the EEOC’s investigative reach is broad, but not unlimited; the information it seeks must still arguably connect to the charge under investigation. Here is our analysis of the decision and the key takeaways for employers.

Background on EEOC v. Psychological Dimensions, LLC

The EEOC often prevails in subpoena enforcement actions because the governing test has widely been applied in a way friendly to the EEOC. Under EEOC v. Shell Oil Co., 466 U.S. 54 (1984), the agency may obtain evidence that relates to the matters under investigation in the charge. Several courts have deemed that is a low bar, and the agency usually clears it. Thus, many subpoena-enforcement decisions go the EEOC’s way, and the contest is usually between the agency and the employer.

Psychological Dimensions was different on both counts.

In June 2020, an applicant sought a public information position with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO). The pre-offer phase included a 430-plus-question psychological examination—a “Job Suitability Assessment”—administered by Psychological Dimensions, an ACSO contractor. The Job Suitability Assessment included four screening questions, which drew the EEOC’s attention:

Have you ever been involved in or experienced any sexual harassment in the workplace?

Have you ever filed a formal complaint against an employer for any reason (e.g. EEOC complaints, discrimination or harassment claims, wrongful termination, etc.)?

Have you ever been involved in any lawsuits or other judicial actions as either a plaintiff or defendant?

Other than the above question, have you appeared in court or any other legal proceedings (e.g. Civil Service, EEOC) outside of past public safety job duties?

The applicant answered “no” to each of the four questions, cleared that phase, and received a conditional offer. Unrelated to the EEOC’s subpoena, the offer was rescinded because Psychological Dimensions was unable to confirm a key part of the applicant’s medical history.

The applicant filed a charge of discrimination with the EEOC in 2021 alleging sex and disability discrimination and retaliation, and amended it in 2024. In August 2025, the EEOC served two subpoenas on Psychological Dimensions demanding the pre-offer phase Job Suitability Assessments and related communications for every applicant who had answered “yes” to any of the four screening questions. Psychological Dimensions objected on relevance, burden, the privacy and HIPAA interests of non-party applicants, and trade-secret grounds.

The court denied enforcement of the subpoenas. It found that the applicant’s answers to the four screening questions at issue had no bearing on the charging party. It was undisputed that she answered “no” to all four questions and got the offer. Her offer was rescinded in the post-offer evaluation, a stage the subpoenas did not even target.

This decision may signal—at least on the margins—a more careful look at whether EEOC subpoenas are tied to the underlying facts.

Broader Enforcement Context

The takeaway from Psychological Dimensions is not that the EEOC will retreat from broad investigative requests. The agency’s enforcement priorities, particularly around hiring-stage screening tools and pre-employment testing, will likely continue to drive broad requests for applicant data.1 We recently noted that EEOC subpoena enforcement is a strategic priority according to the agency’s newly minted National Enforcement Plan (see our post summarizing the NEP here). But the decision identifies a limit at the margins: where the requested information has no connection to the charging party’s experience or the alleged adverse action, a court may decline enforcement.

Implications for Employers

Psychological Dimensions does not change the relevance standard or signal a retreat from the EEOC’s focus on hiring-stage screening tools, where broad, multi-applicant data requests remain common. Rather, it marks a potential boundary: when a subpoena reaches for information disconnected from the charging party’s claim and the actual adverse decision, a court may decline to enforce it. This case did not involve an employer challenging a subpoena, but practitioners could still cite its underpinning logic in support of an argument seeking to narrow the scope of an EEOC administrative subpoena.

Footnote