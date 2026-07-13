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13 July 2026

Littler Lounge: When The World Cup Meets The Workday – From Watch Parties To Wage Claims (Podcast)

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Littler Mendelson

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The FIFA World Cup captivates employees worldwide, but what happens when workplace productivity meets global sporting fever? Employment law attorneys examine the compliance challenges employers face when major events distract the workforce, from impromptu office viewing parties to employees checking scores throughout the day.
United States Employment and HR
Claire B. Deason and Nicole S. LeFave
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The FIFA World Cup is making its presence felt in workplaces around the world, bringing with it a few compliance considerations for employers. In this episode, Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave explore the wage and hour questions that can arise when a major sporting event captures employees' attention. From score-checking breaks and office watch parties to off-the-clock work concerns and manager training, they unpack the workplace implications of a global event that has everyone talking. Along the way, they share practical guidance for employers looking to find the right balance between compliance and camaraderie. Because while everyone loves a good match, nobody wants an unexpected wage claim. Although this conversation is inspired by the World Cup, the takeaways apply anytime employees have one eye on work and the other on a big event.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Claire B. Deason
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Nicole S. LeFave
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