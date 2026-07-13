ARTICLE
13 July 2026

July 2026 California Employment Law Notes

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
Explore the latest California employment law developments, including a case where an employer successfully pursued contractual interference claims against a competitor for employee and customer raiding, plus another examination of AI hallucination issues in the workplace. These July 2026 updates highlight critical legal precedents affecting employer-employee relationships and emerging technology challenges.
United States California Employment and HR
Anthony J. Oncidi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Anthony J. Oncidi’s articles from Proskauer Rose LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries

We invite you to review our newly-posted, July 2026 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law. The highlights include:

View in PDF.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Anthony J. Oncidi
Anthony J. Oncidi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More