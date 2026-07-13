Anthony J. Oncidi’s articles from Proskauer Rose LLP are most popular:
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Insurance industries
We invite you to review our newly-posted, July 2026 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law. The highlights include:
- Employer May Pursue Contractual Interference Claims Against Competitor for Raiding Employees and Customers
- “Concrete Injury” Is Not Required To Establish FCRA Violation
- California Supreme Court Limits Use of CCP § 170.6 Motions to Disqualify Judges
- Former Flight Attendants May Proceed With Religious Discrimination Claims
- Another Day, Another AI Hallucination Case
- Arbitration Agreement Was Not Substantively Unconscionable
- After 19 Years of Litigation(!) And a $43 Million Award, Judgment in Escrow Officer Wage Case Is Largely Reversed
View in PDF.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]