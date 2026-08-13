NLRB Majority Holds Bargaining Proposal Alone Does Not Constitute An Unlawful Threat

Employers and unions frequently exchange aggressive, controversial, and sometimes unpopular proposals during collective bargaining. In a recent decision, Inland Waters Pollution Control, Inc., a divided National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) held that an employer did not violate Section 8(a)(1) of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) merely by proposing contract language that would permit discipline for employees who filed "baseless, malicious or harassing grievances."

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

Article Insights

Littler Mendelson are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

Employers and unions frequently exchange aggressive, controversial, and sometimes unpopular proposals during collective bargaining. In a recent decision, Inland Waters Pollution Control, Inc., a divided National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) held that an employer did not violate Section 8(a)(1) of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) merely by proposing contract language that would permit discipline for employees who filed "baseless, malicious or harassing grievances." The Board emphasized that placing a proposal on the bargaining table, standing alone, does not constitute an unlawful threat.

The decision reinforces the longstanding principle that collective bargaining should allow for robust debate and hard bargaining without automatically subjecting parties to unfair labor practice liability based solely on the content of a bargaining proposal.

What Happened?

During negotiations for a successor collective bargaining agreement, Inland Waters Pollution Control proposed language that would permit the employer, in its discretion, to discipline employees for filing "baseless, malicious or harassing grievances," including termination for serious offenders. Company representatives explained that the proposal was intended to address what they viewed as an excessive number of grievances being filed by the union steward and bargaining unit employees.

An administrative law judge (ALJ) found that the proposal, together with management statements that grievances were "totally out of hand" and that employees should cut down on grievances, would reasonably tend to discourage employees from filing grievances. The ALJ therefore concluded that the employer violated Section 8(a)(1).

Although the Board affirmed separate findings that the employer unlawfully discharged two employees, it reversed the ALJ's conclusion that the bargaining proposal constituted an unfair labor practice.

What Did the Board Decide?

The Board's majority held that the employer's act of proposing the contract language during bargaining did not independently violate Section 8(a)(1). Neither the ALJ nor the parties identified any Board precedent holding that the mere presentation of a bargaining proposal constitutes an unlawful threat. The Board therefore declined what it characterized as an invitation to expand existing Board law.

The majority relied on longstanding labor law principles favoring "uninhibited, robust, and wide-open debate" during collective bargaining and labor disputes. It emphasized that parties are afforded significant latitude during negotiations and noted prior authority recognizing that labor relations often involve "intemperate, abusive and inaccurate statements."

The Board also rejected the argument that management's accompanying comments transformed the proposal into an unlawful threat. Under the circumstances presented, the majority concluded that the general counsel failed to establish that the statements at the bargaining table constituted a threat to discipline or discharge employees for filing grievances.

Member Prouty dissented. He would have found the proposal and accompanying statements coercive because they could reasonably discourage employees from exercising their protected right to file grievances.

Why Does This Matter?

Employers and unions routinely propose contract provisions that affect statutory or contractual rights. The decision reinforces the principle that a party does not commit an independent unfair labor practice merely by placing a proposal on the bargaining table.

At the same time, the decision does not authorize any proposal an employer chooses to make. The Board specifically noted that a proposal may still be relevant evidence in a bad-faith bargaining case. Any resulting workplace policies and practices also remain subject to scrutiny under the NLRA.

What Can Employers Do?

Employers should consider:

Reviewing bargaining strategies with labor counsel when proposing provisions that could affect employees’ statutory or contractual rights.

Recognizing the distinction between proposing contract language during negotiations and implementing workplace rules or policies.

Continuing to evaluate whether bargaining conduct could be cited as evidence in a bad-faith bargaining claim.

Documenting the legitimate business reasons supporting bargaining proposals.

Monitoring future Board decisions addressing bargaining proposals and Section 8(a)(1).

Be mindful that the union’s acceptance of such a proposal is one thing, and application of the provision is another. In this situation, the employer would likely have to prove that the grievance was baseless, malicious or harassing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.