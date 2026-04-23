Key Legal Updates For Employers: Join Us For Our May Webinar Series

- within Employment and HR, Government, Public Sector and Finance and Banking topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Technology industries
This complimentary series is designed for HR leaders, in‑house counsel, compliance teams and business leaders overseeing employment policies.
Each webinar is pending 1.0 hours of general CLE credit in Arizona, California, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas. SHRM and HRCI accreditation are also pending. Additional CLE credits may be available. Squire Patton Boggs is an accredited CLE provider in New York and California.
May 6 – Key States Update
Noon – 1 p.m. ET
Join John Rainwater, Scott Held and Semarn Kaur as we navigate the shifting legal terrain in California, New York, Illinois and Colorado. Learn what’s already in place, what’s coming and how to stay ahead.
You’ll learn:
- Statutory, regulatory and case‑law updates at both state and local levels
- Compliance action items and common missteps
- Specific insights on:
- California: evolving wage and hour laws, leave and notice mandates, PAGA changes, pending 2026 bills
- New York: wage, leave, pay-transparency requirements, new anti‑discrimination enforcement standards
- Colorado: heat‑exposure rules, broader wage‑and‑hour employer definitions, tip‑credit adjustments, NICU‑related family leave
- Illinois: expanded leave protections, lactation breaks, military, NICU and organ donation leave, NDAs, E‑Verify guidance, device-use protections for domestic violence
May 13 – Restrictive Covenants Update
Noon – 1 p.m. ET
Meghan Hill, Joe D’Andrea and Chase Clark explore recent trends in restrictive covenants and understand how the evolving legal landscape may impact existing agreements and future enforcement strategies.
We’ll cover:
- Recent legal developments affecting non‑compete and non‑solicitation agreements
- Current enforcement and litigation trends shaping the use of restrictive covenants
- State‑specific updates and key compliance considerations
- Practical steps employers can take now to review and update policies and employment agreements
May 20 – AI in the Workplace
Noon – 1 p.m. ET
Join Jill Kirila, Shennan Harris and Gabrielle Martin to gain a broader understanding of how artificial intelligence is reshaping hiring, performance reviews, compliance and risk mitigation in employment settings.
Key topics include:
- Federal and state AI regulations affecting employment decisions
- Automated decision-making governance and algorithmic bias
- Enforcement issues employers should know about
- Step-by-step compliance tactics when implementing AI at work
May 27 – Best Practices on Internal Investigations
Noon – 1 p.m. ET
Join Katharine Liao, Ariel Kovach and Mike Fussell to gain tactical guidance on conducting confidential, fair and legally defensible internal investigations.
Highlights include:
- Planning and scoping investigations
- Researching relevant precedent and documenting policies
- Interview strategies and credibility assessment
- Maintaining privilege and confidentiality
- Reporting outcomes and communicating findings
- Cross-border protocols
Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead of rapidly changing labor and employment regulations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]