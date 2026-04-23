Key Legal Updates For Employers: Join Us For Our May Webinar Series

Squire Patton Boggs presents a four-part webinar series this May covering critical US labor and employment law developments. HR leaders, in-house counsel, and compliance teams...

With a multidisciplinary team of over 1,500 lawyers in over 40 offices across four continents, we are well-established geographically with strong local and regional positions in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, and our practice experience spans all key sectors.

Squire Patton Boggs is a full service global law firm providing insight at the point where law, business and government meet, giving you a voice, supporting your ambitions and achieving successful outcomes.

Article Insights

Squire Patton Boggs LLP are most popular: within Employment and HR, Government, Public Sector and Finance and Banking topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Technology industries

This May, join us for a four‑part webinar series focused on timely US labor and employment law developments affecting employers. Each session offers one hour of practical insights. Choose the sessions most relevant to your needs, or join us for the full series.

This complimentary series is designed for HR leaders, in‑house counsel, compliance teams and business leaders overseeing employment policies.

Each webinar is pending 1.0 hours of general CLE credit in Arizona, California, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas. SHRM and HRCI accreditation are also pending. Additional CLE credits may be available. Squire Patton Boggs is an accredited CLE provider in New York and California.

May 6 – Key States Update

Noon – 1 p.m. ET

Join John Rainwater, Scott Held and Semarn Kaur as we navigate the shifting legal terrain in California, New York, Illinois and Colorado. Learn what’s already in place, what’s coming and how to stay ahead.

You’ll learn:

Statutory, regulatory and case‑law updates at both state and local levels

Compliance action items and common missteps

Specific insights on: California : evolving wage and hour laws, leave and notice mandates, PAGA changes, pending 2026 bills New York : wage, leave, pay-transparency requirements, new anti‑discrimination enforcement standards Colorado : heat‑exposure rules, broader wage‑and‑hour employer definitions, tip‑credit adjustments, NICU‑related family leave Illinois : expanded leave protections, lactation breaks, military, NICU and organ donation leave, NDAs, E‑Verify guidance, device-use protections for domestic violence



May 13 – Restrictive Covenants Update

Noon – 1 p.m. ET

Meghan Hill, Joe D’Andrea and Chase Clark explore recent trends in restrictive covenants and understand how the evolving legal landscape may impact existing agreements and future enforcement strategies.

We’ll cover:

Recent legal developments affecting non‑compete and non‑solicitation agreements

Current enforcement and litigation trends shaping the use of restrictive covenants

State‑specific updates and key compliance considerations

Practical steps employers can take now to review and update policies and employment agreements

Register here

May 20 – AI in the Workplace

Noon – 1 p.m. ET

Join Jill Kirila, Shennan Harris and Gabrielle Martin to gain a broader understanding of how artificial intelligence is reshaping hiring, performance reviews, compliance and risk mitigation in employment settings.

Key topics include:

Federal and state AI regulations affecting employment decisions

Automated decision-making governance and algorithmic bias

Enforcement issues employers should know about

Step-by-step compliance tactics when implementing AI at work

Register here

May 27 – Best Practices on Internal Investigations

Noon – 1 p.m. ET

Join Katharine Liao, Ariel Kovach and Mike Fussell to gain tactical guidance on conducting confidential, fair and legally defensible internal investigations.

Highlights include:

Planning and scoping investigations

Researching relevant precedent and documenting policies

Interview strategies and credibility assessment

Maintaining privilege and confidentiality

Reporting outcomes and communicating findings

Cross-border protocols

Register here

Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead of rapidly changing labor and employment regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.