How To Identify And Combat Workplace Retaliation

Retaliation rarely looks like an immediate, televised firing. Instead, it is often a “slow burn”—a series of calculated moves designed to marginalize your influence and force a resignation.

We are trial lawyers for businesses, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Including our managing partner, our top six lawyers have spent more than 212 years combined winning business lawsuits. We offer this unique experience in an eighteen-lawyer boutique. Our attorneys include a PTA mom and special needs child advocate, a hockey coach, law clerks to judges, and authors of books and articles.

Article Insights

Patterson Law Firm are most popular: within Finance and Banking, Technology and Law Department Performance topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Workplace retaliation occurs when an employer takes an adverse action against an employee for engaging in a protected activity. This guide explains how to navigate Illinois employment laws, document evidence, and seek legal counsel during commercial litigation

Professionals are often the first line of defense against unethical business practices, financial irregularities, and workplace harassment. However, the decision to “do the right thing” by filing a formal complaint is frequently met with a silent but devastating shift in the professional environment.

Retaliation rarely looks like an immediate, televised firing. Instead, it is often a “slow burn”—a series of calculated moves designed to marginalize your influence and force a resignation. Understanding the legal anatomy of retaliation is essential to protecting your career and your reputation.

What is Workplace Retaliation?

Retaliation occurs when an employer takes an adverse action against an employee specifically because that employee engaged in a “protected activity.” To the law, it is not merely about “fairness”; it is about ensuring that the mechanisms intended to police workplace conduct—such as the EEOC or internal HR compliance—are not rendered toothless by fear of reprisal.

To build a successful case, three primary elements must be established:

A Protected Activity: You filed a complaint (internally or externally), participated in an investigation, or refused to follow an order that violated the law. An Adverse Action: Your employer took action that would dissuade a “reasonable person” from making or supporting a charge of discrimination or misconduct. Causal Connection: A direct link exists between your complaint and the negative treatment you received.

How Do I Know If My Employer Is Retaliating Against Me?

The most common question we hear from clients is: “Is this just a coincidence, or is it retaliation?” Because Illinois is an “at-will” employment state, employers often believe they can mask retaliatory motives under the guise of “business necessity.” However, patterns of behavior usually tell a different story.

The Sudden “Performance Problem”: One of the most frequent indicators of retaliation is a sudden shift in performance evaluations. If you have spent five years receiving “Exceeds Expectations” ratings and suddenly receive a “Development Needed” notice three weeks after reporting a supervisor’s misconduct, the timing is highly suspicious. This is often an attempt to create a “paper trail” to justify a future termination.

Marginalization and “The Cold Shoulder”: Information is power. Retaliation often takes the form of exclusion. This includes:

Being removed from key client accounts or “prestige” projects.

No longer being invited to strategic planning meetings you previously led.

A sudden lack of communication from leadership.

Hostile Job Reassignments: While an employer has the right to manage their workforce, a “lateral transfer” that feels like a demotion may be retaliatory. If your new role has significantly fewer responsibilities, no path for advancement, or a grueling schedule designed to conflict with your known personal obligations, it may constitute an adverse action.

Increased Scrutiny and Micromanagement: If you find that your supervisor is suddenly “monitoring” your arrival time to the minute, or requiring daily status reports for tasks you previously handled autonomously, they may be looking for a minor technicality to use against you.

Navigating Illinois and Federal Retaliation Laws

Employees in the Chicago area are protected by a overlapping web of statutes. Depending on the nature of your complaint, your protections may fall under:

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act: Protects those who report discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

The Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA): Provides broad protections against retaliation for reporting civil rights violations in the workplace.

The Illinois Whistleblower Act: Specifically protects employees who report suspected violations of state or federal laws to government or law enforcement agencies.

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): Crucial for our corporate and financial sector clients, this protects those who report mail, wire, or securities fraud.

The Strategic Importance of Documentation

If you suspect you are being targeted, you must shift your mindset from “employee” to “litigant.” In commercial litigation, the side with the most comprehensive records often holds the leverage.

Maintain a Contemporaneous Log: Do not rely on memory. Keep a private, off-site log of every interaction that feels retaliatory.

Preserve Evidence Safely: Save copies of your performance reviews, congratulatory emails from clients, and any communications that demonstrate your value to the firm. Be extremely careful not to violate your employment contract or trade secret laws when saving documents.

Constructive Discharge: When the Environment Becomes Intolerable

Sometimes, an employer won’t fire you. Instead, they make your life so miserable that you feel you have no choice but to quit. This is known as Constructive Discharge.

Under Illinois law, proving constructive discharge is a high bar. You must show that the working conditions were so intolerable that a reasonable person in your position would have felt compelled to resign. Before you hand in your notice, it is vital to speak with a lawyer. Quitting prematurely can sometimes waive your right to certain damages or unemployment benefits.

Retaliation cases against established law firms, financial institutions, or large corporations are rarely “open and shut.” These entities have sophisticated HR departments and legal teams dedicated to “risk mitigation”—which often means making your claim disappear.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.