Webinar – FTC Non-Compete Ban Two Years Later: Enforcement & Workarounds

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Compliance topic(s)
Thursday, May 28, 2026
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain
10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific
About the Program
Two years after the FTC’s landmark final rule on non-compete agreements, employers are still navigating a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by litigation, state law developments, enforcement priorities, and shifting strategies to protect competitive interests.
While the legal challenges to the FTC rule have abated, the broader movement toward limiting restrictive covenants continues to gain momentum at the state level across the country. Now more than ever, employers must evaluate how to safeguard talent, confidential information, customer relationships, and business value in an environment where traditional non-compete agreements face increasing scrutiny.
Join us for the next installment of Seyfarth’s 2026 Trade Secrets Webinar Series, where Seyfarth attorneys will examine where things stand now and what employers should be doing next.
Key Discussion Points
- Where the FTC non-compete ban stands two years later: litigation, enforcement, and regulatory outlook
- How state legislatures and courts are reshaping the restrictive covenant landscape
- Practical workarounds and alternative protections employers are using now
- Strengthening trade secret, confidentiality, and customer relationship protections
- Best practices for updating agreements, policies, and onboarding/offboarding processes
- What employers should be watching for in 2026 and beyond
This webinar is designed for in-house counsel, HR professionals, business leaders, and executives seeking practical guidance and actionable strategies to help their organizations stay compliant while protecting key business interests.
Speakers
Jesse Coleman, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Gary Friedman, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Eron Reid, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
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