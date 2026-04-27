Webinar – FTC Non-Compete Ban Two Years Later: Enforcement & Workarounds

Thursday, May 28, 2026

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific

REGISTER HERE

About the Program

Two years after the FTC’s landmark final rule on non-compete agreements, employers are still navigating a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by litigation, state law developments, enforcement priorities, and shifting strategies to protect competitive interests.

While the legal challenges to the FTC rule have abated, the broader movement toward limiting restrictive covenants continues to gain momentum at the state level across the country. Now more than ever, employers must evaluate how to safeguard talent, confidential information, customer relationships, and business value in an environment where traditional non-compete agreements face increasing scrutiny.

Join us for the next installment of Seyfarth’s 2026 Trade Secrets Webinar Series, where Seyfarth attorneys will examine where things stand now and what employers should be doing next.

Key Discussion Points

Where the FTC non-compete ban stands two years later: litigation, enforcement, and regulatory outlook

How state legislatures and courts are reshaping the restrictive covenant landscape

Practical workarounds and alternative protections employers are using now

Strengthening trade secret, confidentiality, and customer relationship protections

Best practices for updating agreements, policies, and onboarding/offboarding processes

What employers should be watching for in 2026 and beyond

This webinar is designed for in-house counsel, HR professionals, business leaders, and executives seeking practical guidance and actionable strategies to help their organizations stay compliant while protecting key business interests.

Speakers

Jesse Coleman, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Gary Friedman, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Eron Reid, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

REGISTER HERE