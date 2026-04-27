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27 April 2026

Webinar – FTC Non-Compete Ban Two Years Later: Enforcement & Workarounds

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Seyfarth Shaw LLP

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With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
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Two years after the FTC's landmark final rule on non-compete agreements, employers continue to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by litigation, state law developments, and enforcement priorities. Join Seyfarth attorneys as they examine where things stand now and what employers should be doing next to protect competitive interests while staying compliant.
United States Employment and HR
Jesse Coleman,Gary Friedman, and Eron F. Reid
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Thursday, May 28, 2026
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain
10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific

REGISTER HERE

About the Program

Two years after the FTC’s landmark final rule on non-compete agreements, employers are still navigating a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by litigation, state law developments, enforcement priorities, and shifting strategies to protect competitive interests.

While the legal challenges to the FTC rule have abated, the broader movement toward limiting restrictive covenants continues to gain momentum at the state level across the country. Now more than ever, employers must evaluate how to safeguard talent, confidential information, customer relationships, and business value in an environment where traditional non-compete agreements face increasing scrutiny.

Join us for the next installment of Seyfarth’s 2026 Trade Secrets Webinar Series, where Seyfarth attorneys will examine where things stand now and what employers should be doing next.

Key Discussion Points

  • Where the FTC non-compete ban stands two years later: litigation, enforcement, and regulatory outlook
  • How state legislatures and courts are reshaping the restrictive covenant landscape
  • Practical workarounds and alternative protections employers are using now
  • Strengthening trade secret, confidentiality, and customer relationship protections
  • Best practices for updating agreements, policies, and onboarding/offboarding processes
  • What employers should be watching for in 2026 and beyond

This webinar is designed for in-house counsel, HR professionals, business leaders, and executives seeking practical guidance and actionable strategies to help their organizations stay compliant while protecting key business interests.

Speakers

Jesse Coleman, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Gary Friedman, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Eron Reid, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

REGISTER HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jesse Coleman
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Gary Friedman
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Eron F. Reid
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