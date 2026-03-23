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23 March 2026

Lightning Round: Crowell Compass: Our 2026 Employment Law Update (Podcast)

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Crowell & Moring LLP

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In this episode, Crowell's Rebecca Springer, Sadina Montani, and Stephon Howie discuss some of the more significant recent changes to state and local employment laws...
United States Employment and HR
Rebecca Springer,Sadina Montani, and Stephon Howie

In this episode, Crowell's Rebecca Springer, Sadina Montani, and Stephon Howie discuss some of the more significant recent changes to state and local employment laws, trends in this area, and how Crowell can help you keep up to date with the panoply of ever-evolving obligations. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Rebecca Springer
Rebecca Springer
Photo of Sadina Montani
Sadina Montani
Photo of Stephon Howie
Stephon Howie
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