Lightning Round: Crowell Compass: Our 2026 Employment Law Update (Podcast)

In this episode, Crowell's Rebecca Springer, Sadina Montani, and Stephon Howie discuss some of the more significant recent changes to state and local employment laws...

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In this episode, Crowell's Rebecca Springer, Sadina Montani, and Stephon Howie discuss some of the more significant recent changes to state and local employment laws, trends in this area, and how Crowell can help you keep up to date with the panoply of ever-evolving obligations. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

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