ABA OSHA Midwinter Meeting – Day 3 Recap (February 27)

Our OSHA Practice Group wrapped up the final full day of the ABA Workplace and Occupational Safety and Health Law Committee's Midwinter Meeting in San Juan with sessions that took a deep dive into the future of AI in safety, trial advocacy in OSHA litigation, necessary modernization of longstanding OSHA standards, and the ethical landscape surrounding inspections and citations. Here are our key takeaways from Friday's programming.

AI and Safety: The Good, the Bad, and the Really Ugly

The morning opened with a discussion on the rapid integration of artificial intelligence into workplace safety programs. Panelists explored how employers are experimenting with AI tools for hazard identification, PPE detection and enforcement, real‑time alerts, and even predictive modeling of worker behavior—functions sometimes referred to as agentic AI.

But the enthusiasm for innovation came with caution. Panelists emphasized several legal and practical risks:

Discoverability : AI‑analyzed videos and data streams documenting conduct in the workplace may be subject to disclosure in an OSHA inspection or in litigation, raising the risk of OSHA using the data to issue additional citations.

: AI‑analyzed videos and data streams documenting conduct in the workplace may be subject to disclosure in an OSHA inspection or in litigation, raising the risk of OSHA using the data to issue additional citations. Privacy & Employee Relations : Employees increasingly express concerns about over‑surveillance and whether AI, rather than a human, is making decisions that affect safety compliance and discipline.

: Employees increasingly express concerns about over‑surveillance and whether AI, rather than a human, is making decisions that affect safety compliance and discipline. Ethical & Transparency Concerns : Employers should communicate clearly about what data is being collected, how it is being used, and how accuracy will be validated. Over half of U.S. states have biometrics privacy laws, which regulate how biometrics information may be obtained, stored, and used.

: Employers should communicate clearly about what data is being collected, how it is being used, and how accuracy will be validated. Over half of U.S. states have biometrics privacy laws, which regulate how biometrics information may be obtained, stored, and used. Regulatory Guardrails: With potential federal and state restrictions on AI use, companies should consider early adoption of internal “guardrails” for responsible implementation.

The overall message: AI can enhance safety but requires careful planning, thoughtful roll‑out, and attention to employee trust and legal exposure.

Tips on Direct and Cross Examinations: Getting Admissions

The next session offered a practical and engaging look at trial techniques through a mock direct and cross examination. Panelists provided a number of takeaways for practitioners preparing witnesses for OSHA‑related proceedings:

Direct Examination

Use the “perimeter technique”: outline the story, then fill in the details.

Ask open‑ended questions—who, what, where, when, how, and occasionally why.

Know your forum: ALJs, juries, and judges respond differently to emotional versus record‑driven presentations.

End with a strong point that reinforces your theory of the case.

Cross Examination

Begin with clear, foundational facts and build your narrative from there.

Recognize your goal—creating a record versus eliciting emotion.

Avoid unnecessary aggression. In the OSHRC context, professionalism and respect are especially important.

The session reinforced that preparation, clarity of purpose, and audience awareness remain central to effective advocacy.

Modernization of Standards: LOTO, Machine Guarding, and Fall Protection

As workplaces adopt more advanced automation, this panel highlighted the widening gap between OSHA's aging standards and today's technology‑driven operations. Much of the discussion focused on lockout/tagout, where OSHA's rules still assume a world of simple machinery and fail to reflect cutting edge robotics, modern interlocks, two‑hand controls, and integrated safety control systems.

Panelists also noted the growing divide between federal and state activity. While federal rulemaking inches forward, states continue to move faster on issues like heat illness, ergonomics, and workplace violence, creating a patchwork of expectations for employers.

Technology's role in enforcement sparked debate as well. Some speakers pointed to the likelihood of OSHA using more electronic injury data and predictive tools, while others questioned how transparent and challenge‑proof such methods would be.

Underlying these topics was a broader tension between prescriptive rules and performance‑based standards. With technology evolving faster than regulation, panelists questioned how long older standards can stretch before they must be rewritten. From a litigation standpoint, several noted that defense counsel may increasingly argue that outdated regulations offer insufficient “fair notice” when applied to modern equipment.

Inspections and Issuing Citations: Ethical Obligations of Inspectors (Ethics)

The final session of the day took a close look at the ethical framework governing OSHA compliance officers (CSHOs) during inspections.

Panelists explained that the OSH Act, OSHA's regulations, and the Field Operations Manual (FOM) collectively outline how inspectors must plan, conduct, and document inspections. The panelists, who all previously served in government roles, highlighted several important points, from the government's perspective:

Pre‑Inspection Planning remains critical for ensuring both fairness and efficiency.

remains critical for ensuring both fairness and efficiency. Process Integrity : The FOM and supplemental directives create guardrails for how hazards are documented, how evidence is collected, and how citations are issued.

: The FOM and supplemental directives create guardrails for how hazards are documented, how evidence is collected, and how citations are issued. Post‑Inspection Practices : Some attendees noted recent trends, such as closing conferences conducted by email or skipped entirely. Panelists suggested that employers escalate such concerns to the Area Director if necessary.

: Some attendees noted recent trends, such as closing conferences conducted by email or skipped entirely. Panelists suggested that employers escalate such concerns to the Area Director if necessary. Instance‑by‑Instance Citations: The panel discussed when multiplying violations may be appropriate and when doing so might risk ethical overreach.

This session underscored the importance of understanding the procedural and ethical boundaries that guide enforcement activity.

We appreciated the thoughtful discussion throughout the week and look forward to monitoring how these emerging issues—AI integration, standard modernization, trial techniques, and enforcement ethics—continue to shape OSHA practice in 2026 and beyond.

