DOJ And Government Enforcement Of The ADA: What Public Entities And Businesses Should Expect In 2026

Federal and state enforcement of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) continues to evolve, creating significant compliance and litigation risk for public entities under Title II and businesses under Title III. While much of the attention around ADA compliance focuses on private lawsuits, government enforcement—particularly by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and California's Civil Rights Department (CRD)—remains a powerful and often underestimated source of exposure.

The ADA Framework: Title II vs. Title III

The ADA is a federal civil rights statute that prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability. Two titles are most relevant to government enforcement actions.

Title II – Public Entities

Title II of the ADA applies to state and local government entities, including:

Cities and counties;

Public school districts and universities;

Transit agencies; and

Special districts and joint powers authorities.

Title II requires public entities to ensure that all services, programs, and activities—whether provided in person, online, or through third parties—are accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Importantly, Title II obligations extend beyond physical facilities to include:

Websites and mobile applications;

Online forms and documents (including PDFs); and

Digital communications and self-service tools;

Title III – Businesses and Public Accommodations

Title III applies to private businesses and nonprofit entities that are open to the public, such as:

Retailers, restaurants, and hotels;

Healthcare providers;

Professional offices;

Entertainment venues; and

E-commerce and online service platforms in some jurisdictions.

Title III requires businesses to provide full and equal enjoyment of their goods and services and to remove architectural and communication barriers where readily achievable.

DOJ Enforcement Authority Under the ADA: How the DOJ Enforces Title II

The U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division has primary enforcement authority over Title II of the ADA.

DOJ enforcement typically occurs through investigation of complaints filed by members of the public, DOJ-initiated compliance reviews, negotiated settlement agreements or consent decrees, as well as federal litigation when voluntary compliance cannot be achieved. These investigations can often be lengthy and expensive processes in the own right.

A major recent development is the DOJ's final Title II rule on web and mobile accessibility, which requires public entities to conform their websites and mobile applications to WCAG 2.1 Level AA. Specifically, public entities serving 50,000 or more people have until April 24, 2026 to comply, while smaller public entities have until April 26, 2027 to comply.

Failure to comply can result in mandatory injunctive relief, compensatory damages, attorneys' fees, and ongoing federal oversight through settlement agreements.

DOJ Enforcement Under Title III

Under Title III, the DOJ may investigate businesses when there is reason to believe that discrimination has occurred or that a pattern or practice of violations exists.

The DOJ has authority to seek:

Injunctive relief requiring remediation;

Civil penalties (up to $75,000 for a first violation and $150,000 for subsequent violations, which are inflation adjusted and now higher); and

Attorneys' fees.

Although private plaintiffs cannot recover civil penalties under federal law, DOJ enforcement actions can be significantly more expensive and disruptive than individual lawsuits, particularly when they involve nationwide operations or online services. Additionally, state laws like the California Unruh Civil Rights Act do make statutory damages available for private plaintiffs as discussed below.

California Enforcement: The Civil Rights Department (CRD)

In California, ADA enforcement risk is compounded by state-level civil rights laws.

The California Civil Rights Department (CRD) investigates disability discrimination complaints under statutes such as the Unruh Civil Rights Act, and the Disabled Persons Act.

While CRD does not directly enforce the ADA itself, California law often incorporates ADA standards, meaning an accessibility violation can trigger parallel state liability. For businesses, this is particularly important because California law allows for statutory damages and attorneys' fees, increasing financial exposure well beyond what federal law alone would permit. These are set at a minimum of $4,000 per occurrence (i.e., per visit).

How to Respond to ADA Investigations and Accessibility Claims

For Public Entities

Public entities should:

Conduct comprehensive ADA self-evaluations, including digital assets;

Prioritize remediation of high-impact barriers;

Maintain clear accessibility policies and grievance procedures; and

Coordinate early with legal counsel when receiving DOJ inquiries or complaints.

Early engagement can often prevent an investigation from escalating into a long-term consent decree.

For Businesses

Businesses facing ADA demand letters, DOJ inquiries, or CRD complaints should:

Avoid informal or incomplete responses without legal review;

Preserve documentation of accessibility audits and remediation efforts;

Assess whether alleged barriers are actionable under current law; and

Use counsel experienced in ADA defense and regulatory negotiations.

Proactive compliance efforts, when properly documented and structured, can significantly reduce exposure and improve negotiating leverage.

ADA Compliance Is an Ongoing Risk Management Issue

ADA compliance is no longer limited to building codes or occasional facility upgrades. For both public entities and private businesses, accessibility enforcement now extends to digital platforms, online services, and day-to-day operations.

With continued DOJ oversight and active California enforcement through the Civil Rights Department, organizations that take a reactive or informal approach to accessibility face increasing legal and financial risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.