Second Circuit Clarifies Standards For Religious Accommodations (Video)

For this week's Business in 2026 webinar, Bond labor and employment attorney Kymberley Walcott-Aggrey discussed how the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit recently clarified how courts must evaluate an employee's claimed religious beliefs when assessing requests for religious accommodations.
Topics covered during the full webinar include:
- Update on the Trapped at Work Act
- Update on Title IX's Three-Part Test for Athletic Participation
- Updates for the Upcoming H-1B Lottery (FY2027)
- Second Circuit Clarifies Standards for Religious Accommodations
