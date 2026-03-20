OFCCP Is Fully Funded For 2026: Part 2 – What Federal Contractors Should Do Now: Best Practices, Liabilities, And How To Avoid Risk In 2026

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Even if OFCCP remains quieter than in past years, federal contractors should not interpret that as a compliance "pause." In 2026, the smartest strategy is quiet preparation.
Contractors should assume:
- compliance obligations still exist
- enforcement can resume quickly
- data and transparency will drive scrutiny
- complaints and whistleblowers will trigger investigations
The Liability Federal Contractors Can Expect in 2026
Contractors should think in two buckets of liability:
Bucket 1 – Technical compliance failures (still dangerous)
Examples:
- No Section 503 AAP
- No VEVRAA AAP
- Missing self-ID solicitations
- Missing postings (e.g., Know Your Rights poster)
- Failure to list jobs with state employment services (where required)
- No outreach documentation or no evaluation of outreach effectiveness
Bucket 2 – Discrimination claims (higher dollar risk)
Examples:
- Disability accommodation breakdowns
- Veteran discrimination claims
- Retaliation claims
- Hiring "proxy discrimination" allegations
Best Practices: What Contractors Should Do Immediately
1) Maintain Section 503 and VEVRAA AAPs on time
Even if OFCCP is not auditing widely, contractors should:
- keep annual plans updated
- ensure workforce analysis and hiring metrics are current
- maintain supporting documentation
2) Fix self-identification and applicant flow data now
Many contractors are exposed because:
- their ATS is not configured correctly
- self-ID forms are not compliant
- they cannot report applicant/hire metrics reliably
This is one of the fastest ways for OFCCP (or a plaintiff) to identify weakness.
3) Audit job listing compliance (VEVRAA)
Confirm:
- all required job openings are listed with the state workforce agency
- exceptions are properly documented
- your recruiters understand what qualifies as an exception
4) Strengthen outreach documentation
Contractors should:
- document outreach events
- track results
- measure effectiveness annually
- show "good faith efforts" with actual analysis
The 2026 Priority Contractors Are Underestimating: EEO-1 Disclosure Preparation
With EEO-1 reports expected to be released publicly under FOIA, contractors should prepare for a new kind of risk: reputational and litigation exposure driven by transparency.
Contractors should run an internal review before disclosure:
- What will the public assume from our EEO-1 snapshot?
- Are there obvious demographic "red flags" by job category?
- Do we have defensible recruiting and selection practices?
This is not about manipulating numbers, it is about ensuring the company can confidently explain:
- recruiting strategy
- job requirements
- selection criteria
- internal mobility patterns
How Contractors Avoid Problems Without Overreacting
Contractors do not need panic, but they do need discipline.
The safest posture for 2026 is:
- Stay compliant with Section 503 and VEVRAA
- Expect transparency to drive litigation
- Assume "whole-of-government" enforcement
- Be ready for complaint investigations
- Treat contract certifications as high-risk statements
Part 2 Takeaway
The OFCCP's restored funding is a signal, not that everything will go back to the old world, but that the enforcement pause is temporary.
Federal contractors should treat 2026 as a year to strengthen compliance fundamentals, tighten documentation, and prepare for public disclosure and cross-agency enforcement.
Quiet preparation now prevents expensive litigation later.
Our EEO-1 Component 1 Reporting checklist will help you understand the EEO-1 Component 1 reporting process, as well as how to timely and accurately prepare for the submission of this report through the EEOC portal.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.