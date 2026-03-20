OFCCP Is Fully Funded For 2026: Part 2 – What Federal Contractors Should Do Now: Best Practices, Liabilities, And How To Avoid Risk In 2026

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Even if OFCCP remains quieter than in past years, federal contractors should not interpret that as a compliance "pause." In 2026, the smartest strategy is quiet preparation.

Contractors should assume:

compliance obligations still exist

enforcement can resume quickly

data and transparency will drive scrutiny

complaints and whistleblowers will trigger investigations

The Liability Federal Contractors Can Expect in 2026

Contractors should think in two buckets of liability:

Bucket 1 – Technical compliance failures (still dangerous)

Examples:

No Section 503 AAP

No VEVRAA AAP

Missing self-ID solicitations

Missing postings (e.g., Know Your Rights poster)

Failure to list jobs with state employment services (where required)

No outreach documentation or no evaluation of outreach effectiveness

Bucket 2 – Discrimination claims (higher dollar risk)

Examples:

Disability accommodation breakdowns

Veteran discrimination claims

Retaliation claims

Hiring "proxy discrimination" allegations

Best Practices: What Contractors Should Do Immediately

1) Maintain Section 503 and VEVRAA AAPs on time

Even if OFCCP is not auditing widely, contractors should:

keep annual plans updated

ensure workforce analysis and hiring metrics are current

maintain supporting documentation

2) Fix self-identification and applicant flow data now

Many contractors are exposed because:

their ATS is not configured correctly

self-ID forms are not compliant

they cannot report applicant/hire metrics reliably

This is one of the fastest ways for OFCCP (or a plaintiff) to identify weakness.

3) Audit job listing compliance (VEVRAA)

Confirm:

all required job openings are listed with the state workforce agency

exceptions are properly documented

your recruiters understand what qualifies as an exception

4) Strengthen outreach documentation

Contractors should:

document outreach events

track results

measure effectiveness annually

show "good faith efforts" with actual analysis

The 2026 Priority Contractors Are Underestimating: EEO-1 Disclosure Preparation

With EEO-1 reports expected to be released publicly under FOIA, contractors should prepare for a new kind of risk: reputational and litigation exposure driven by transparency.

Contractors should run an internal review before disclosure:

What will the public assume from our EEO-1 snapshot?

Are there obvious demographic "red flags" by job category?

Do we have defensible recruiting and selection practices?

This is not about manipulating numbers, it is about ensuring the company can confidently explain:

recruiting strategy

job requirements

selection criteria

internal mobility patterns

How Contractors Avoid Problems Without Overreacting

Contractors do not need panic, but they do need discipline.

The safest posture for 2026 is:

Stay compliant with Section 503 and VEVRAA

Expect transparency to drive litigation

Assume "whole-of-government" enforcement

Be ready for complaint investigations

Treat contract certifications as high-risk statements

Part 2 Takeaway

The OFCCP's restored funding is a signal, not that everything will go back to the old world, but that the enforcement pause is temporary.

Federal contractors should treat 2026 as a year to strengthen compliance fundamentals, tighten documentation, and prepare for public disclosure and cross-agency enforcement.

Quiet preparation now prevents expensive litigation later.

Our EEO-1 Component 1 Reporting checklist will help you understand the EEO-1 Component 1 reporting process, as well as how to timely and accurately prepare for the submission of this report through the EEOC portal.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.