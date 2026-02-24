ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Working With Working Moms: A Playbook On How To Show Up For Parents At Work

WilmerHale

Contributor

In a new Law.com Expert Opinion, Working with Working Moms: A Playbook on How to Show Up for Parents at Work, WilmerHale Counsel Sonia Sujanani and Partner Jessica Lewis...
United States Employment and HR
Sonia Sujanani and Jessica Lewis
In a new Law.com Expert Opinion, Working with Working Moms: A Playbook on How to Show Up for Parents at Work, WilmerHale Counsel Sonia Sujanani and Partner Jessica Lewis share a practical playbook for colleagues, managers, and leaders working alongside parents of young children.

Originally published by Law.com on 10 February 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sonia Sujanani
Sonia Sujanani
Photo of Jessica Lewis
Jessica Lewis
