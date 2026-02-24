WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
In a new Law.com Expert Opinion, Working with
Working Moms: A Playbook on How to Show Up for Parents at
Work, WilmerHale Counsel Sonia Sujanani and Partner Jessica Lewis share a practical playbook for
colleagues, managers, and leaders working alongside parents of
young children.