ARTICLE
16 December 2025

GT's The Performance Review Episode 34: Predictive Scheduling Laws (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
California employment lawyers Brian Kelly and Michael Wertheim dive into the twists and technicalities of predictive scheduling laws i.e. local ordinances enacted to protect hourly workers from last minute shift changes.
United States Employment and HR
Brian Kelly and Michael Wertheim
Brian Kelly’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries

California employment lawyers Brian Kelly and Michael Wertheim dive into the twists and technicalities of predictive scheduling laws i.e. local ordinances enacted to protect hourly workers from last minute shift changes. (Plus, if an adult Peter Pan in Hook had only made it to his son's baseball game instead of working late, would he never have returned to Neverland?)

Transcript.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly
Photo of Michael Wertheim
Michael Wertheim
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More