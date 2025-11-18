Littler's Semi-Annual Rates Update For Minimum Wage, Tips, And Exempt Pay Increases On January 1, 2026 (And Other Developments)

Whether you're planning to serve turkey or tofu during the holidays, we're serving up notable rate-related developments since our mid-year update, along with known nonexempt and exempt employee rate changes that will take effect on January 1, 2026.

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

Article Insights

Sebastian Chilco’s articles from Littler Mendelson are most popular: with Senior Company Executives and HR

At a Glance

Highlights notable rate-related developments in the second half of 2025

Identifies minimum wage rate increases for non-exempt (including tipped) employees on January 1, 2026

Lists increases to exempt employee pay resulting from minimum wage increases on January 1, 2026

Whether you're planning to serve turkey or tofu during the holidays, we're serving up notable rate-related developments since our mid-year update, along with known nonexempt and exempt employee rate changes that will take effect on January 1, 2026. The below numbers represent rates "known" at the time of publication, so subsequent legislative or agency activity could change these figures on or after January 1, 2026.

Notable Rate-Related Developments Since Our Mid-Year Update

Missouri enacted HB 567, which, effective September 28, 2025, removed from its minimum wage law a requirement that voters had approved at the November 2024 election, which would have, beginning in 2027, annually adjusted its minimum wage rate based on inflation.

In the District of Columbia, the minimum cash wage that must be paid to tipped employees for whom employers apply a tip credit toward payment of the minimum wage was supposed to increase from $10 to $12 on July 1, 2025, but the increase was postponed to October 1, 2025, then again postponed (via emergency legislation that expires on December 2, 2025) to July 1, 2026, whichshouldbecome permanent via approved legislation that is undergoing review by Congress and is projected to take effect on December 17, 2025.1 Moreover, rather than $14 being the minimum cash wage on July 1, 2026, it will be 56% of the minimum wage that will apply on that date (TBD because July 1 is when annual adjustments to D.C.'s minimum wage due to inflation take effect). Additionally, the amendments require the minimum cash wage to increase as a percentage of the minimum wage on July 1 in future years: 60% (2028); 65% (2030); 70% (2032); 75% (2034).

Based on official results for the election on November 4, 2025, voters in Portland, Maine approved a ballot measure to amend the existing minimum wage ordinance to establish a $16.75 per-hour rate on January 1, 2026, increasing to $17.75 on January 1, 2027, and $19.00 on January 1, 2028, followed by annual inflation adjustments starting on January 1, 2029. Conversely, in Olympia, Washington, the unofficial results suggest voters rejected the Workers Bill of Rights Ordinance that would have created a local minimum wage and required employers to offer additional hours to part-time employees before hiring new employees and develop a workplace safety plan for natural disasters.

Among other changes, Saint Paul, Minnesota revised its future rate schedule. As amended, the rate applicable to "small" businesses with 100 or fewer employees from July 2026 through June 2027 will be the 2026 "large" business rate (see further below), and from July 2027 through June 2028 it will be the eventual 2027 large business rate. The rate applicable to "micro" businesses with five or fewer employees will retain its previously preset July 1 increases to $14.25 (2026) and $15 (2027), but, as amended, from July 2028 through June 2029 such businesses must pay the eventual 2028 large employer rate, and from July through December 2029 they must pay the eventual 2029 large employer rate. Beginning on January 1, 2030, one rate will apply to all employers.

So-called "tourism" minimum wage ordinances (or amendments) were all the rage in Southern California, which will host the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics. In Long Beach, the city amended its Living Wage Ordinance to expand covered workers to include, in addition to workers at the Long Beach Convention Center, workers at the Long Beach Airport and Long Beach Temporary Amphitheater. A $25 wage took effect on October 1, 2025, with preset increases on October 1 in 2026, 2027, and 2028, followed by adjustments to the rate due to inflation on July 1 in 2029 and subsequent years. In Los Angeles, after an unsuccessful referendum attempt, amendments to the Citywide Hotel Minimum Wage Ordinance (CHMWO) (and Living Wage Ordinance for government contractors, airport workers, etc.) took effect on September 8, 2025. As a result, the minimum wage for hotel workers increased to $22.50, with additional increases taking effect on July 1, 2026, and on July 1 in subsequent years. In addition to already dealing with wages and (un)paid time off requirements, the amended ordinance includes a health care benefit (or pay in lieu thereof) component. The amendments have a knock-on effect under similar ordinances in neighboring Glendale and Santa Monica that incorporate by reference the minimum wage rate Los Angeles establishes under the CHMWO. San Diego enacted a Hospitality Minimum Wage Ordinance (HMWO) that covers certain workers at or connected to amusement parks, event centers, and hotels with at least 150 rooms. The ordinance creates a two-tier system, with one rate applicable at amusement parks and hotels, and another at event centers; initial rates for each are $19 and $21.06, respectively, on July 1, 2026, with preset increases occurring on July 1 in 2027, 2028, 2029, and 2030 (both rates will be $25), followed by annual adjustments on July 1 in 2031 and subsequent years. As a result, the city also amended its existing Living Wage Ordinance to remove references to a "City facility" as those entities will be "event centers" under, and subject to, the HMWO.

Minimum Wage Rate Changes Effective Before January 1, 2026

Jurisdiction Minimum Wage Cash Wage Tip Credit Florida (Sept. 30) $14.00 $10.98 $3.02

Minimum Wage Rates Effective January 1, 2026

In the below chart we include the (mostly) generally applicable minimum wage that will change / apply on January 1, 2026. However, we do not discuss sub-minimum wage rates that might apply to certain employees (e.g., for learners or certain minors), heightened minimum wage rates that apply under certain circumstances (e.g., declared emergencies), (for the most part) industry- or position-specific rates (e.g., Minnesota nursing home workers,2 New York home care aides), and/or pay standards that apply to various "gig" workers (e.g., California, Washington State, New York City). Businesses with questions about these types of laws, or rates, should contact counsel.

In certain jurisdictions employers may be able to count tips an employee receives toward the minimum wage. In those jurisdictions that permit a tip credit, if the direct wage an employer pays (minimum cash wage) and tips an employee earns equals the minimum wage, an employer satisfies its minimum wage obligation, but, if the direct wage plus tips does not equal the minimum wage, an employer must pay the employee the difference.

Certain jurisdictions might have a multi-tier minimum wage that varies depending on factors like the number of employees a business has, the type of worker, etc. Additionally, a particular rate might be on a different update schedule. In the below chart we focus solely on the rate(s) in a jurisdiction that change(s) on January 1, 2026. The only exception will be when there is a change to a local minimum wage but not the state minimum wage. Employers with questions about other rates applicable in a jurisdiction that are not changing on January 1, 2026, should contact counsel.

Some local jurisdictions are slower than others when it comes to announcing their adjusted rates, or the inflation-related data they use is not published until later during the year, so at the time of publication readers will see a handful of "TBD" notations that we will update once the jurisdiction officially makes their announcement.

Jurisdiction Minimum Wage Cash Wage Tip Credit Arizona $15.15 $12.15 $3.00 -Flagstaff $18.35 Not Applicable Prohibited -Tucson $15.45 $12.45 $3.00 California (General) $16.90 Not Applicable Prohibited -Belmont $18.95 Not Applicable Prohibited -Burlingame $17.86 Not Applicable Prohibited -Cupertino TBD Not Applicable Prohibited -Daly City TBD Not Applicable Prohibited -East Palo Alto $17.90 Not Applicable Prohibited -El Cerrito $18.82 Not Applicable Prohibited -Foster City $17.85 Not Applicable Prohibited -Half Moon Bay $17.91 Not Applicable Prohibited -Hayward (26 or More Employees) $17.79 Not Applicable Prohibited -Hayward (25 or Fewer Employees) $16.90

(because state rate is higher) Not Applicable Prohibited -Los Altos $18.70 Not Applicable Prohibited -Menlo Park $17.55 Not Applicable Prohibited -Mountain View $19.70 Not Applicable Prohibited -Novato (100 or More Employees) $17.73 Not Applicable Prohibited -Novato (26-99 Employees) $17.46 Not Applicable Prohibited -Novato (25 or Fewer Employees) $16.90

(because state rate is higher) Not Applicable Prohibited -Oakland $17.343 Not Applicable Prohibited -Oakland (Hotels – No Benefits) TBD Not Applicable Prohibited -Oakland (Hotels – Benefits) TBD Not Applicable Prohibited -Palo Alto $18.70 Not Applicable Prohibited -Petaluma $18.31 Not Applicable Prohibited -Redwood City $18.65 Not Applicable Prohibited -Richmond (No Health Benefits) $19.18 Not Applicable Prohibited -Richmond (Health Benefits) $17.68 Not Applicable Prohibited -San Carlos $17.75 Not Applicable Prohibited -San Diego $17.75 Not Applicable Prohibited -San Jose $18.45 Not Applicable Prohibited -San Mateo $18.60 Not Applicable Prohibited -San Mateo County $17.95 Not Applicable Prohibited -Santa Clara $18.70 Not Applicable Prohibited -Santa Rosa Awaiting Clarification re: Rate Not Applicable Prohibited -Sonoma (26 or More Employees) TBD Not Applicable Prohibited -Sonoma (25 or Fewer Employees) TBD Not Applicable Prohibited Colorado4 $15.16 $12.14 $3.02 -Boulder $16.82 $13.80 $3.02 -Boulder County $17.99 $14.97 $3.02 -Denver $19.29 $16.27 $3.02 -Edgewater $18.17 $15.15 $3.02 Connecticut (Tipped Hotel or Restaurant Employee) $16.94 $6.38 $10.56 Connecticut (Bartender) $16.94 $8.23 $8.71 Hawaii $16.00 $14.75 $1.255 Maine $15.10 $7.55 $7.55 -Portland $16.75 $8.38 (Est.) $8.37 (Est.6) -Rockland $16.00 $8.00 $8.00 Maryland $15.00 (No Change) $3.63 (No Change) $11.37 (No Change) -Howard County $16.00 $3.63 $12.37 -Howard County (Certain Employers7) $15.50 $3.63 $11.87 -Prince George's County TBD TBD TBD Michigan $13.73 $5.49 $8.24 Minnesota $11.41 Not Applicable Prohibited -Minneapolis $16.37 Not Applicable Prohibited -Saint Paul (101 or More Employees) $16.37 Not Applicable Prohibited Missouri $15.00 $7.50 $7.50 Montana $10.85 Not Applicable Prohibited Nebraska $15.00 $2.13 $12.87 New Jersey (General) $15.92 $6.05 $9.87 New Jersey (Small or Seasonal Employer) $15.23 See General See General New Jersey (Piece Rate or Hourly Employee on Farm) $14.20 Not Applicable Not Applicable New Jersey (Long-Term Care Facility Direct Care Staff) $18.92 Not Applicable Not Applicable New Mexico $12.00 (No Change) $3.00 (No Change) $9.00 (No Change) -Las Cruces $13.01 $5.20 $7.81 New York (New York City and Nassau, Suffolk & Westchester Counties) [Service Employee8] $17.00 $14.15 $2.85 New York (Same) [Food Service Worker] $17.00 $11.35 $5.65 New York (Elsewhere) [Service Employee9] $16.00 $13.30 $2.70 New York (Same) [Food Service Worker] $16.00 $10.70 $5.30 Ohio $11.00 $5.50 $5.50 Rhode Island $16.00 $3.89 $12.11 South Dakota $11.85 $5.925 $5.925 Vermont $14.42 $7.21 $7.21 Virginia $12.77 $2.13 $10.64 Washington $17.13 Not Applicable Prohibited -Bellingham $19.13 Not Applicable Prohibited -Burien (500 or More Full-Time Equivalent Employees) $21.63 Not Applicable Prohibited -Burien (Others) $20.63 Not Applicable Prohibited -Everett (501 or More Employees) $20.77 Not Applicable Prohibited -Everett (Others) $18.7710 Not Applicable Prohibited King County (501 or More Employees) $20.82 Not Applicable Prohibited -King County (16-499 Employees or 15 or Fewer Employees and $2 Million Gross Revenue) $19.82 Not Applicable Prohibited -King County (15 or Fewer Employees and Less than $2 Million Gross Revenue) $18.32 Not Applicable Prohibited -Renton (501 or More Employees) $21.57 Not Applicable Prohibited -Renton (Others) $20.5711 Not Applicable Prohibited -SeaTac (Hospitality & Transportation) $20.74 Not Applicable Prohibited -Seattle $21.30 Not Applicable Prohibited -Tukwila $21.65 Not Applicable Prohibited

Exempt Employee Pay Increases on January 1, 2026

Executive, Administrative and/or Professional Employees: Under federal law, most exempt executive, administrative, and professional employees must be paid on a salary or (for only administrative or professional exemptions) fee basis, and the weekly minimum salary amount is $684 per week. The following states have minimum salary pay requirements that exceed the federal rate and will change on January 1, 2026.

State Minimum Weekly Amount California $1,352.00 Colorado12 $1,111.23 Maine $871.16 New York (New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, & Westchester Counties) (Executive & Administrative Employees) $1,275.00 New York (Remainder of State) (Executive & Administrative Employees) $1,199.10 Washington State (Employers of Any Size) $1,541.70

Computer Employees: In California, certain computer software employees are exempt from state overtime requirements if they receive a certain hourly or salary rate. In 2026, the minimum hourly rate will increase to $58.85, the minimum monthly salary will increase to $10,214.44, and the minimum annual salary will increase to $122,573.13. In Colorado, employees in highly technical computer-related occupations must receive at least the lesser of the applicable salary noted above or hourly pay that in 2026 increases to at least $34.85 (technically "proposed" but we expect this to be the "final" rate). In Washington State, compensation for exempt computer employees paid on an hourly basis will increase to $59.96.

Highly Compensated Employees: In Colorado, for purposes of the state's highly compensated employee exemption, employees must receive at least the above-referenced weekly salary, and their annual salary must equal at least 2.25 times the rounded annual salary, which will increase to $130,014 (technically "proposed" but we expect this to be the "final" rate).

Instructors at Non-Profit Private Higher Education Institutions: California law also provides that employees providing instruction for a course or laboratory at non-profit higher education institutions are exempt if, in addition to performing certain duties, they are paid a monthly salary equivalent to no less than twice the state minimum wage for a 40-hour workweek or, when employed per course or per laboratory, they receive a minimum payment per "classroom hour"; in 2026, that rate will increase to $152.10 per hour.

Medical Employees: In California, to be exempt from state overtime requirements the minimum hourly rate that licensed physicians and surgeons must receive will increase to $107.17 per hour.

Inside Sales: To qualify under the FLSA's 7(i) overtime exception, the regular rate of pay for an employee of a retail or service establishment must exceed one-and-a-half times the federal minimum wage, and more than half of the employee's compensation for a representative period (not less than one month) must represent commissions on goods or services. In the following states with upcoming rate changes on January 1, 2026, the 7(i)-type exemption requires – in part – an employee's pay to either equal or exceed one-and-a-half times the state minimum wage: California; Colorado; Minnesota; New York (possibly); and Washington. Additionally, Connecticut requires pay to equal or exceed two times the state minimum wage.

White Collar Employees Covered by Minimum Wage: In various states, employees covered by the executive, administrative, professional, or outside sales exemptions are exempt from state overtime requirements, but not exempt from state minimum wage requirements. In these jurisdictions, such employees must earn at least the applicable minimum wage for each hour worked in a workweek. Of these states, the following will increase their minimum wage on January 1, 2026: Arizona (all 4 exemptions); Colorado; New Jersey; Rhode Island (possibly); South Dakota; and Virginia. Additionally, in Arizona and Colorado, there will be increases to local minimum wage rates.

(Potential) Developments After January 1, but Before July 1, 2026

In New Mexico, the City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County will adjust their minimum wage rates based on inflation effective March 1, 2026.

In Tacoma, Washington, a state trial court judge ordered a "Workers Bill of Right" measure to be voted on at a special election in February 2026 (the city has appealed the ruling). If approved, the proposal would once again create a local minimum wage in Tacoma, plus add scheduling-related protections and a requirement to offer more work to part-time employees.

In Oklahoma, if approved by voters at the June 2026 election, State Question 32 will increase the state minimum wage to $10.50 per hour in 2026, and provide for preset increases on January 1 in 2027, 2028, and 2029, followed by adjustments to the rate due to inflation on January 1 in 2030 and subsequent years.

Footnotes

1. There is also emergency legislation to bridge the gap between the emergency and permanent legislation. Both the "emergency" and "permanent" versions make the same changes. However, there is (at least) a two-week gap in which the text would "revert" to pre-amendment language. That is why D.C. had to enact another emergency bill with the changes, so the amendments "stick" until they become official via the permanent legislation. This is a legislating hurdle unique to the District of Columbia.

2. Although it is possible that the initial minimum wage rates could take effect on January 1, 2026, that requires federal approval; otherwise, the rates will take effect 30 days after receiving such approval. For more information, see NHWSB minimum-wage, holiday pay rules | Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

3. The rate has not been officially announced, but this is the amount Oakland's Department of Workplace & Employment Standards informally told Littler it would be.

4. Though technically "proposed," based on our prior experiences and conversations with the state labor department, we expect these to also be the "final" rates.

5. Maximum tip credit available only if wages and tips combined equal at least $7 more than the minimum wage.

6. The ballot measure voters appear to have approved changes the minimum wage rate, but not the maximum tip credit, which cannot exceed 50% of the minimum wage. Since the 50% tip credit has been in effect, Portland has not had a minimum wage that was not capable of being equally divided in half. However, when this has happened under state law, the minimum cash wage has been a penny more than the maximum tip credit, and our estimate assumes the city will follow the state's lead.

7. This rate applies to employers: 1) with 14 or fewer employees; 2) with federal tax-exempt status; 3) that provide home health services or home or community-based services and receive at least 75% of gross revenues through state and federal Medicaid programs; 4) that are a food service facility.

8. To qualify, an employee's weekly tip average must be at least the hourly tip threshold, and the total of tips received plus wages must equal or exceed the minimum wage. The tip thresholds are $3.65 per hour (Generally), and $9.44 per hour (Resort Hotels).

9. To qualify, an employee's weekly tip average must be at least the hourly tip threshold, and the total of tips received plus wages must equal or exceed the minimum wage. The tip thresholds are $3.40 per hour (Generally), and $9.00 per hour (Resort Hotels).

10. However, from July 1 through December 31, 2026, the minimum wage will change from $2 to $1 less than the large rate, so $19.77.

11. However, starting on July 1, 2026, one minimum wage rate will apply to all employers, so this rate too will increase to $21.57.

12. Though technically "proposed," based on our prior experiences and conversations with the state labor department, we expect these to also be the "final" rates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.