Can You Sue Your Employer For Age Discrimination In New York?

If you've been treated unfairly at work because of your age, you're not alone, and you do have legal options. Both federal and New York laws make age discrimination illegal, and employees have the right to hold employers accountable.

Understanding Age Discrimination in New York

Age discrimination happens when an employer treats an employee or job applicant less favorably because of age. In New York, both federal law (the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, or ADEA) and the New York State Human Rights Law protect workers age 40 and older from unfair treatment in every stage of employment—hiring, promotions, job assignments, pay, benefits, or termination.

These laws apply to both public and private employers and make it illegal to use age as a factor in decisions that affect your career.

What to Do If You Experience Age Discrimination at Work?

If you believe you've been targeted because of your age, the right steps early on can strengthen your case.

1. Document the Discrimination: Keep a record of what happened. Save emails, text messages, or performance reviews that show changes in treatment, pay, or opportunities tied to your age.

2. Report the Behavior: Follow your company's reporting procedures. Notify HR or your supervisor in writing, keeping a copy for your records. Internal reports often help establish that your employer was aware of the problem.

3. Speak with an Age Discrimination Lawyer in NYC: Before taking further action, consult an attorney who handles employment discrimination and retaliation claims. An employment lawyer can explain your legal rights, help you avoid common pitfalls, and determine whether to file with a state or federal agency.

Filing an Age Discrimination Claim in New York

After reviewing your situation, your attorney may recommend filing with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) or the New York State Division of Human Rights (NYSDHR). These agencies investigate discrimination and retaliation in the workplace.

Key Points to Remember

Filing Deadlines: In New York, most employees have 300 days from the date of discrimination to file with the EEOC. Acting quickly helps preserve your rights.

Retaliation is Illegal: Employers cannot demote, terminate, or harass you for reporting discrimination or participating in an investigation.

Your attorney will handle the filings, communicate with the agencies, and represent you in settlement negotiations or court proceedings.

Possible Compensation and Remedies

Depending on the facts of your case, you may be entitled to recover:

Lost wages and benefits

Reinstatement or promotion

Compensation for emotional distress

Attorneys' fees and litigation costs

In some cases, courts also impose punitive damages to deter future discrimination.

