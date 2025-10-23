Federal Employees Ordered Back To In-Person Work: Can I Still Request Remote Work As A Disability Accommodation?

During COVID lockdowns, federal agencies adapted to enable remote work. For some federal employees with disabilities, these changes made remote work a realistic option for the first time. Many did not formalize this unofficial workplace accommodation; there was no need to adjust a work arrangement that already accommodated their disability. But after President Trump's January 2025 "Return to In-Person Work" executive order, federal employees who had been relying on a remote work option were left in the lurch.

For federal employees with disabilities, the process of requesting reasonable accommodations at work can be nerve-wracking and overwhelming. In light of large-scale reductions in force (RIFs), however, the prospect of asking for "special treatment"—particularly remote work—can feel even more daunting.

The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (Section 501) still protects federal employees with disabilities from discrimination: including punishing or firing you for requesting disability accommodations. Likewise, Section 501 still requires federal employers and agencies to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified inpiduals with disabilities. It may be the case that working remotely qualifies as the best reasonable accommodation for you—but it is not guaranteed.

What is a Reasonable Accommodation?

Section 501 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 guarantees qualified federal employees and applicants with disabilities the right to reasonable workplace accommodations. A reasonable accommodation is an adjustment made to how a job is done or to the workplace itself that enables qualified inpiduals with disabilities to perform (or apply for) a job, and facilitates equal access to benefits associated with employment, like access to promotion or bonuses.

An accommodation is reasonable if it is both timely and effective for the employee, and it does not pose undue hardship for the employer or agency. Effective accommodations make it possible for the employee to fully and safely perform all the necessary functions of their job.

How Do I Know if I Can Ask for Reasonable Accommodations?

You qualify for reasonable accommodations at your federal job if you 1) have a disability under the ADA definition, and 2) are able to perform the fundamental tasks of your job (or the job for which you are applying) with reasonable accommodations.

For example, if you are deaf and applying for an accounting job, asking for ASL interpretation at monthly meetings is a reasonable accommodation. You are qualified because you are skilled enough to do accounting work, but the standard way of doing things at work is not fully accessible to you. An ASL interpreter would enable you to execute all the functions of your job and enjoy its benefits. If someone sent you a write-up after the fact, you might miss out on the chance to participate in any dialogue, or miss information left out of official meeting minutes that might have clued you in to advancement or other opportunities.

If you are deaf and are requesting a math assistant because you don't know how accounting works, that is not a reasonable accommodation. You have an ADA-recognized disability, but it is not the cause of your work difficulties. You cannot perform the fundamental operations of your job, and so you are not qualified.

Do You have the Right to Remote Work if You're Disabled?

No, you do not have a right to remote work. Your federal agency doesn't necessarily have the right to deny your request to work from home either.

If you have a qualifying disability, you have the right to reasonable accommodation. But there is no particular disability that will automatically result in your ability to telework. Reasonable accommodations are specific to the employee, and worked out on a case-by-case basis. Particular accommodations are not standard issue for employees with particular disabilities. If your agency issues remote work to those requesting reasonable accommodation as a matter of blanket policy, that is likely a violation of the Rehabilitation Act, and thus illegal.

No specific disability accommodation is guaranteed. But there are some things you can do as a federal employee to make your request for remote work as strong as possible.

What should I Do before Requesting Reasonable Accommodation at My Federal Agency?

If you can, learn from your employer which (if any) specific aspects of your job they believe cannot be performed effectively and completely at home. If they struggle to come up with a reason beyond federal policy, then your request for remote work should not cause undue burden to the agency.

Get in touch with your doctor to explain the situation. Have a discussion about your limitations at work and possible accommodation options. Ask your doctor for medical documentation confirming your disability. Ideally, your supporting documentation should also endorse your accommodation suggestions—working from home, in this case—as effective in mitigating the symptoms/risks associated with your disability or medical condition.

If this is a temporary condition, or accommodations are only required during certain periods, your employer may request this information from your doctor. Having it ready ahead of time can help move things along.

What Does My Reasonable Accommodation Request to Work from Home Need to Include?

A federal employee's request for remote work as a reasonable accommodation for a disability should state that:

You have a disability or medical condition

You are requesting accommodations

Explain which aspects of your job and/or workplace are problematic for you and how they relate to your disability

Suggest accommodations that would work for you and explain why those accommodations would be effective

Invite your employer to share alternative accommodation suggestions if your suggestions are deemed unreasonable

Note attached medical documentation attesting to the fact that you have an ADA-recognized disability, and that you would benefit from the option to work from home.

Realize there are no legally magical terms you can use to guarantee success. On the other hand, there are no specific words that you must use lest your request be denied. Executive Order 13164 prohibits federal agencies from requiring that requests contain specific words or phrases. Nor can agencies refuse to begin processing a request for reasonable accommodations until a particular form or format is submitted. They may ask you to fill out particular forms, however.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)—the federal agency that enforces Section 501—does not require your accommodation request to be written. But it is highly advisable. If your request is denied, or if any form of dispute occurs down the line, a written record will be of great help to you.

Even with these protections, the process of requesting disability accommodations can be intimidating and even distressing. Having a general format to follow, like the one above, can ease anxiety for some federal employees.

Do I have to share private medical information with my employer to get reasonable accommodation like telework?

You are only required to share enough medical information to substantiate that you have an ADA-covered disability, and explain the nature of your disability in terms of how it impacts your work and your limitations. This medical information is meant to remain confidential. If it is shared, that is an unlawful disclosure of private medical information.

You do not need to disclose how long you've had this condition, how you did or did not contract this condition, or any other information that is not related to your accommodation needs. For example, if you have HIV and are seeking remote work to accommodate your weakened immune system, your doctor need share only that you have an autoimmune condition that qualifies as an ADA disability, that you are immunocompromised, and that remote work is advisable to minimize health risk and enable you to perform your job.

President Trump's executive order requiring federal employees return to in-person work does not nullify the Rehabilitation Act, nor does it try to. Even the EO itself states it is to be "implemented consistent with applicable law." Applicable law, in this case, is Section 501 of the Rehabilitation Act, which the guarantees reasonable accommodations to qualified federal employees and applicants.

You are not necessarily guaranteed the right to any particular workplace accommodation you might request—like remote work. This was true before the Return to In-Person Work order, and remains true now. But if you know that working from home would be the best way to accommodate you, and you believe there is no part of your job that can't be done from home, you may have a strong case to negotiate remote work.

