New York State Drastically Increases The Maximum Weekly Unemployment Insurance Benefit

Earlier this month, New York State raised the maximum weekly unemployment insurance benefit by almost 73%, increasing it from $504 per week to $869 per week. According to the New York Department of Labor (NY DOL), benefits will increase immediately. Twenty-seven percent of benefit recipients will receive the new maximum, while another 28% of current recipients will see their weekly benefits rise.

This increase to the maximum unemployment insurance benefit was the result of two changes. First, the state is increasing the contributions employers make into the state's unemployment insurance fund. Previously, employers paid to the fund a set percentage on the first $12,800.00 of each of their employee's earnings. Starting in 2026, the maximum wage base will increase from $12,800 to 18% of the state's average annual wage rounded up to the nearest $100. This could result in increases of approximately 10% to the maximum wage base in 2026 and beyond. The official maximum wage base is expected to be set by the NY DOL before the end of the calendar year.

Second, the state recently repaid its approximately $7 billion debt to the federal government's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. According to the NY DOL, this repayment restores the fund's solvency and eliminates the annual Interest Assessment Surcharge (IAS) employers were charged each year, saving employers approximately $100 per employee in 2026. With the surcharge removed, the state contends more contributions will go towards benefits.

In addition to increasing the maximum benefit amount, the changes may also lead to more New Yorkers becoming eligible for unemployment insurance benefits. For instance, full-time employees whose weekly hours drop below 30 hours per week may now qualify for partial unemployment insurance benefits if their weekly earnings are below the new $869 maximum benefit entitlement. Additionally, individuals who are totally unemployed but take on part-time work may remain eligible for partial benefits if their weekly earnings remain less than $869 per week.

In light of these changes, employers should ensure their payroll and tax departments note the increase in the taxable wage base for 2026 and remain diligent in complying with the law and quarterly reporting obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.