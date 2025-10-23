The Global Guide Quarterly (Quarter 3, 2025)

The Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) is a newsletter published by Littler on a quarterly basis to provide high-level and concise coverage of global labor and employment (L&E) law developments in key countries across the Americas, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The GGQ aims to help multinational enterprises stay informed about important changes in the L&E law framework by covering enacted legislation, significant judiciary or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers.

This quarter, the newsletter includes updates from 45 jurisdictions, including but not limited to Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Finland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Lebanon, New Zealand, Nigeria, Panama, and Zambia, featuring developments pertinent to various regional and industry-specific labor and employment issues.

Headlines include:

Canada : New Employment Information Requirement in Ontario

: New Employment Information Requirement in Ontario China : Compliance Guidelines on Non-Compete Agreements

: Compliance Guidelines on Non-Compete Agreements Czech Republic : Employer's Unified Monthly Reporting Act Passed

: Employer's Unified Monthly Reporting Act Passed Egypt : Work Permit Procedures for Foreign Employees

: Work Permit Procedures for Foreign Employees Italy : New Law Regulating Use of AI in the Workplace

: New Law Regulating Use of AI in the Workplace Malaysia : Gig Workers Bill 2025 Has Passed

: Gig Workers Bill 2025 Has Passed Poland : First Step to Implement EU Pay Transparency Directive

: First Step to Implement EU Pay Transparency Directive South Africa : New Code of Good Practice on Dismissal

: New Code of Good Practice on Dismissal Spain : Increase in Maternity and Paternity Leave

: Increase in Maternity and Paternity Leave Vietnam: New Law on Personal Data Protection

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.