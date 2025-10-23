The Global Guide Quarterly (Quarter 3, 2025)

The Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) is a newsletter published by Littler on a quarterly basis to provide high-level and concise coverage of global labor and employment (L&E) law developments in key countries across the Americas, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The GGQ aims to help multinational enterprises stay informed about important changes in the L&E law framework by covering enacted legislation, significant judiciary or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers.
This quarter, the newsletter includes updates from 45 jurisdictions, including but not limited to Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Finland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Lebanon, New Zealand, Nigeria, Panama, and Zambia, featuring developments pertinent to various regional and industry-specific labor and employment issues.
Headlines include:
- Canada: New Employment Information Requirement in Ontario
- China: Compliance Guidelines on Non-Compete Agreements
- Czech Republic: Employer's Unified Monthly Reporting Act Passed
- Egypt: Work Permit Procedures for Foreign Employees
- Italy: New Law Regulating Use of AI in the Workplace
- Malaysia: Gig Workers Bill 2025 Has Passed
- Poland: First Step to Implement EU Pay Transparency Directive
- South Africa: New Code of Good Practice on Dismissal
- Spain: Increase in Maternity and Paternity Leave
- Vietnam: New Law on Personal Data Protection
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.