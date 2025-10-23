ARTICLE
23 October 2025

Litigation Lens: 7th Circuit Rules Reasonable Accommodations Must Be Effective, Not Perfect (Podcast)

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart logo
Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Ogletree Deakins' Litigation Lens podcast series, shareholders Michael Nail (Greenville) and Fiona Ong (Baltimore) dissect a Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals...
United States Employment and HR
S. Michael Nail and Fiona Ong
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
S. Michael Nail’s articles from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Healthcare, Technology and Media & Information industries

1695186a.jpg

In this episode of Ogletree Deakins' Litigation Lens podcast series, shareholders Michael Nail (Greenville) and Fiona Ong (Baltimore) dissect a Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals case concerning an accommodation request brought under the Rehabilitation Act. The speakers explain why the Seventh Circuit found the employer's alternative accommodation reasonable in a case involving a VA hospital employee's request for parking and scooter storage amid COVID-19-related entrance changes. Michael and Fiona—emphasize that accommodations must be effective, not perfect—and cover the interactive process, changing accommodations without proving undue hardship, and damages considerations.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of S. Michael Nail
S. Michael Nail
Photo of Fiona Ong
Fiona Ong
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More