Litigation Lens: 7th Circuit Rules Reasonable Accommodations Must Be Effective, Not Perfect (Podcast)

In this episode of Ogletree Deakins' Litigation Lens podcast series, shareholders Michael Nail (Greenville) and Fiona Ong (Baltimore) dissect a Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals case concerning an accommodation request brought under the Rehabilitation Act. The speakers explain why the Seventh Circuit found the employer's alternative accommodation reasonable in a case involving a VA hospital employee's request for parking and scooter storage amid COVID-19-related entrance changes. Michael and Fiona—emphasize that accommodations must be effective, not perfect—and cover the interactive process, changing accommodations without proving undue hardship, and damages considerations.

