California AG Wins $10M Judgment In Workforce Misclassification Case

California AG Rob Bonta secured a $10 million judgment and permanent
injunction against Care Specialist HCS Inc. and its former and
current owner-operators for illegally misclassifying hundreds of
in-home care workers as independent contractors.
AG Bonta filed the lawsuit against Care Specialist HCS Inc. in
Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2023 alleging that such
misclassification violated California's labor laws and Unfair
Competition Law by denying workers overtime pay, benefits, and
basic labor protections, and also by imposing illegal no-poach
agreements. AG Bonta also argued that this conduct harmed workers
and caused the state to lose tax revenue.
Under the judgment and permanent injunction, Care
Specialist HCS Inc. must pay over $10 million in restitution and
civil penalties and is barred from improperly classifying employees
as independent contractors in the future.
