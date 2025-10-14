ARTICLE
14 October 2025

California AG Wins $10M Judgment In Workforce Misclassification Case

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
California AG Rob Bonta secured a $10 million judgment and permanent injunction against Care Specialist HCS Inc. and its former and current owner-operators...
United States California Employment and HR
Cozen O'Connor
  • California AG Rob Bonta secured a $10 million judgment and permanent injunction against Care Specialist HCS Inc. and its former and current owner-operators for illegally misclassifying hundreds of in-home care workers as independent contractors.
  • AG Bonta filed the lawsuit against Care Specialist HCS Inc. in Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2023 alleging that such misclassification violated California's labor laws and Unfair Competition Law by denying workers overtime pay, benefits, and basic labor protections, and also by imposing illegal no-poach agreements. AG Bonta also argued that this conduct harmed workers and caused the state to lose tax revenue.
  • Under the judgment and permanent injunction, Care Specialist HCS Inc. must pay over $10 million in restitution and civil penalties and is barred from improperly classifying employees as independent contractors in the future.
  • We have previously covered other AG misclassification lawsuits, including suits brought by AGs in D.C., Illinois, and New Jersey. Cozen O'Connor attorneys Chris Allen and Keturah Taylor also had discussed AG enforcement efforts regarding workforce misclassification in our State AG Pulse episode AGs Clock In On Wages.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More