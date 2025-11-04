Littler Lounge: From PPOs To Perks – Understanding The Employee Benefits Landscape (Podcast)

Open enrollment: the time of year when HR professionals load up on caffeine and employees wonder if "PPO" is a new streaming service. In this episode, hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave invite benefits attorney Anne Sanchez to help decode health plans, compliance, and the latest shiny objects in workplace benefits. From the great PPO vs. high-deductible debate to the lively world of wage deductions (spoiler: it's not just about your lunch money), Anne shares practical advice, emphasizes the importance of communication, and helps set the stage for a smoother paperwork season.

Curious about what's trending in benefits this year, like GLP-1 programs or new approaches to fertility? Ready to brush up on clear communication and compliance tips? Pull up a chair and join the conversation – your benefits questions are welcome, and fresh perspectives are guaranteed.

