On Wednesday, October 15, Julia Mader and Leah Toro led a complimentary live webinar titled "Employee Benefits: Trends, Traps, and Tomorrow's Challenges." Together, they examined key legal developments and compliance challenges shaping the benefits landscape in 2025. Topics ranged from SECURE 2.0 implementation and PBM reform to AI in benefits administration, emerging litigation risks, and more.

The following information provided is for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be legal advice. While we strive to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of the information, laws and regulations are subject to change. We recommend contacting your Michael Best attorney for advice specific to your situation.

Legislative Updates for Qualified Retirement Plans

The SECURE 2.0 Act is the leading major piece of legislation related to retirement plans. This was signed into law at the end of 2022. The goal is to make it easier for employees to save for retirement. It aims to:

Increase plan participation

Improve retirement outcomes

Simplify plan administration

Key SECURE 2.0 Act Required Provisions

Long-term, Part-Time Employees

As of 2025, employees who now work at least 500 hours per year over the course of two consecutive years (decreased from the previous three consecutive years) are now allowed to participate in their employer's 401(k) plan.

Mandatory Roth Catch-Up Contributions for High Earners

Mandates that catch-up contributions must be made on a Roth (after-tax) basis for any participants whose prior-year FICA wages were over ~$150,000 (indexed) beginning in 2026.Plan sponsors will need to work with their payroll providers and plan record keepers to identify affected participants for this requirement and ensure that Roth catch-up contributions for high earners are properly implemented starting in 2026.

Plan sponsors will likely need to update plan documents, participant communications, and payroll coding to account for the Roth catch-up requirement.

Key SECURE 2.0 Act Optional Provisions

"Super" Catch-Up Contributors

Plan sponsors may choose to adopt an increased catch-up contributions limit for participants ages 60-63 beginning in 2025, which is the greater of (1) $10,000 indexed or (2) 150% of the regular catch-up limit ($11,250 in 2025).

Enhanced Access to 401(k) Accounts

SECURE 2.0 introduced several new withdrawal options that sponsors may choose to implement in their plans. This includes streamlined hardship distributions, withdrawals for participants diagnosed with a terminal illness, withdrawals for unforeseen personal or family emergencies, withdrawals for survivors of domestic abuse, and more.

Auto-Portability

Auto-portability is a 401(k) plan feature that automatically moves small balances from a 401(k) plan when a participant terminates employment with their employer into a default IRA. Then, when the participant is matched with a 401(k) plan account at their new employer, the funds are automatically moved into the new employer's plan.

The caveat is that both the distributing plan and the new plan must be enrolled in auto portability.

There are many nuances involved in auto-portability and service agreements with auto-portability providers must be closely reviewed. For examples, Roth and after-tax monies are not eligible for auto-portability, so a participant with both pre-tax and Roth/after-tax dollars will have their account split up, with the pre-tax portion being subject to auto-portability and the Roth/after-tax portion needing to be manually moved.

Legislative Updates for Health and Welfare Plans

The key legislative update for 2025 was the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. We saw updates to the following:

Telehealth Safe Harbor

Permanently permits HDHPs to offer first-dollar coverage for telehealth services without affecting HSA eligibility.

Effective for all plans beginning on or after January 1, 2025

Direct Primary Care

Permits individuals to remain HSA-eligible even if receiving direct primary care services provided by primary care practitioners for a fixed fee

Monthly fixed fee limits are $150 for individuals and $300 for families.

This must cover only primary care services.

Dependent Care FSA Limit Increase

Annual cap raised from $5,000 to $7,500 effective January 1, 2026

Educational Assistance Programs

Permanently permits Education Assistance Programs to pay or reimburse student loan payments on a tax-free basis.

Employers may contribute up to $5,250 a year on a tax-free basis.

Excludible amount indexed for inflation starting in 2027

Moving Expenses

Permanently suspends the exclusion of employer-paid moving expenses.

Exception for Armed Forces and members of the intelligence community.

Pharmacy Benefit Manager Legislation

State PBM laws are rapidly expanding, with all 50 states considering legislation by mid-2025—many targeting transparency, pricing, and pharmacy access.

ERISA preemption limits state authority, but laws regulating PBMs as third-party entities may still impact self-funded plans indirectly.

Recent court rulings clarify boundaries, reinforcing that states cannot interfere with core plan administration, while allowing some PBM oversight to stand.

Regulatory Updates for Qualified Retirement Plans

Catch-Up Contributions Regulations

SECURE 2.0 requires that certain high-income employees make all catch-up contributions on a Roth basis. This requirement goes into effect on January 1, 2026.

In September 2025, the IRS issued final regulations.

Key Points

The Roth catch-up contributions requirement must be implemented starting on January 1, 2026 based on the statutory (SECURE 2.0 Act) provisions. The final regulations will apply beginning in 2027 for most plans (with certain exceptions for governmental and collectively bargained plans). Until 2027, plans may rely on a reasonable, good-faith interpretation of the regulations in complying with the statutory requirements.

based on the statutory (SECURE 2.0 Act) provisions.

Plans may implement a "deemed election" feature in which an affected individual who elected to make catch-up contributions is deemed to have elected to make catch-up contributions as Roth catch-up contributions, provided that certain other requirements are met.

Implementation of the Roth catch-up requirement will require interaction/coordination between the company, payroll provider, and TPA more than other 401(k) plan features typically do.

Plan sponsors should not treat 2026 as a "test year," but instead should begin implementation immediately to comply with this requirement by 2026, with the ultimate goal of a smooth transition into 2027 when the regulations begin to apply.

Cybersecurity Guidance

The Department of Labor (DOL) first issued cybersecurity guidance in 2021, which consisted of three documents. The primary piece of guidance impacting plan fiduciaries is the "Cybersecurity Program Best Practices" guidance. This guidance outlines 12 best practices that ERISA plan service providers should incorporate into their cybersecurity program. The "Cybersecurity Program Best Practices" guidance is critical for plan fiduciaries because the DOL's position is that the ERISA duty of prudence, which includes the duty to monitor plan service providers, requires plan fiduciaries to ensure that their plan service providers' cybersecurity programs substantially align with the DOL guidance.

In 2024, the DOL updated the cybersecurity guidance to clarify that it applies to all ERISA-governed plans, including health & welfare plans.

Key Points

Cybersecurity remains a critical topic for the DOL; plan audits now include a set of cybersecurity-related questions.

Plan fiduciaries have an obligation under ERISA to ensure that all plan service providers have a robust, comprehensive cybersecurity program consistent with the DOL guidance.

While the DOL's guidance is framed as best practices, it reflects regulatory expectations. Plan sponsors should treat this guidance as the baseline standard for compliance and risk mitigation.

Regulatory Updates for Health and Welfare Plans

Preventative Services Update

Group health plans must continue to cover, without cost sharing, services rated A or B by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

As the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) updates its vaccine guidance, plan sponsors should coordinate with carriers and TPAs to ensure coverage aligns COBRA rules may require plans to preserve certain pediatric vaccine coverage levels to the level that was in place on May 1, 1993.



Employer Reporting

Employers are no longer required to automatically distribute Forms 1095-C or 1095-B to employees, provided certain notice disclosures are met

In July 2025, the IRS updated its Internal Revenue Manual to clarify ACA enforcement procedures, including auditing Forms 1094 and 1094 emphasizing a focus on accurate reporting.

Drug Costs and Price Transparency

Expanded U.S. tariffs may increase generic drug prices and cause supply chain disruptions, especially for antibiotics and injectables. Employers should work with PBMs on alternative sourcing and consider renewal terms to manage volatility.

A recent Executive Order directs the DOL to propose rules extending ERISA's fee-disclosure requirements to PBMs, requiring disclosure of direct and indirect compensation, which is anticipated to help plan fiduciaries assess and renegotiate pharmacy arrangements.

CMS has revised the simplified method; plans must now cover at least 72% of drug costs and ensure access to retail pharmacies and both brand and generic drugs. Non-RDS plans may use the old method only through 2026.

Litigation Updates for Qualified Retirement Plans

Quadfecta of Fee Litigation

In recent years, ERISA fee litigation has continued to significantly evolve. Plaintiffs are now increasingly using a multifaceted strategy known colloquially as the "Quadfecta" of fee litigation to challenge fiduciary practices in retirement plans.

This strategy involves alleging four simultaneous fiduciary breaches in a lawsuit.

The first is excessive record-keeping fees. Plaintiffs argue that plans are overpaying for plan administrative services.

The second is high managed account feed. These claims focus on whether participants are being charged unreasonably or too much for retirement plan services.

The third is underperforming investment funds. These are allegations that plan fiduciaries failed to remove or replace poorly performing funds from the plan's overall lineup.

The fourth is the improper use of forfeitures. These claims argue that the plan's use of forfeitures to offset employer contributions first, rather than first reducing participant fees is a violation of ERISA, even though the law has long been that offsetting employer contributions with forfeitures is permissible.

Cunningham v. Cornell University

On April 17, 2025, this Supreme Court decision lowered the bar for ERISA prohibited transaction claims to survive early dismissal and ultimately shifted the burden to plan fiduciaries to prove that one or more prohibited transaction exemptions apply.

Key Takeaways on Retirement Plan Litigation:

Be thoughtful and methodical when it comes to retirement plan management and make sure there is a process in place to monitor plan costs.

Document any decisions made. Keep a record of any meetings, decisions, or rationale that are related to retirement plan performance.

Regularly benchmark all fees, services, and investments in the retirement plans. The best practice is to use independent sources and document the comparisons that are made.

Additionally, plan sponsors should monitor their service providers as well as 401(k) and retirement plan investment performance.

Plan sponsors should establish and follow a clear forfeiture policy and ensure that the policy aligns with what is allowed by the plan document and is applied consistently and uniformly.

Litigation Updates for Health and Welfare Plans

In recent years, there has been an increase in health and welfare plan litigation. These are complex issues that raise fiduciary claims as well.

ASO Vendors Acting as Plan Fiduciaries

In Tiara Yachts v. BCBSM, the court held that a TPA can be deemed an ERISA fiduciary if it exercises discretion over plan assets or administration—even when duties are defined by contract.

Key takeaway: Employers should reassess vendor agreements to clarify roles and limit discretionary authority, as courts increasingly scrutinize TPAs and PBMs for transparency and fiduciary compliance.

Health Plan Fee Litigation

Focus on health plan disclosure and transparency has set the stage for lawsuits alleging excessive fees in health plans, similar to retirement plan cases. Courts dismissed Navarro v. Wells Fargo and Lewandowski v. Johnson & Johnson for lack of standing where claims focused on inflated drug costs and PBM oversight. A similar case, Stern v. JPMorgan Chase is still pending and targets vertical integration and extreme price disparities.

Key takeaway: It is important to document the fiduciary process monitor PBM contracts and pricing, and treat health plan oversight with the same rigor as retirement plans to mitigate litigation risk..

Artificial Intelligence in Employee Benefits

AI is being used by plan service providers. Plan sponsors should understand what tools are being used by their service providers, how the results are being reviewed, and address the use of AI in their service agreements.

AI tools may assist plan sponsors with conducting RFPs and RFIs by aiding with data gathering or the review process.

AI may potentially become the next wave of employee benefits litigation.

AI tools are being used by plaintiffs' firms to file lawsuits (e.g., platforms like Darrow AI easily search annual filings and other public records to identify plan deficiencies and potential claims.)

Key takeaway: AI is transforming the employee benefits landscape. It's a powerful tool to use and leverage. It is also a new source of risk for employer plan sponsors.

