4 November 2025

Maryland Expands FAMLI Eligibility Through Redefinition Of "Uniformed Services"

Effective October 1, 2025, Maryland House Bill 895, titled the Employment and Insurance Equality for Service Members Act broadens the definition of "Uniformed Services" to include not only the Armed Forces...
Ashley Woozley and Kathleen A. McGinley
Effective October 1, 2025, Maryland House Bill 895, titled the Employment and Insurance Equality for Service Members Act broadens the definition of "Uniformed Services" to include not only the Armed Forces, but also the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ("NOAA"). This expansion has two key implications for employees and employers:

  1. Broader Eligibility for Paid Leave: Employees with covered family members serving in these newly recognized branches may now qualify for paid leave under the FAMLI program. This includes leave to care for a service member with a serious health condition resulting from active duty.
  1. Expanded Access to Exigency Leave: While the types of qualifying exigencies—such as attending deployment-related events, arranging childcare, or spending time with a service member on short-term leave—remain unchanged, the pool of eligible employees has grown due to the broader definition of "Uniformed Services."

Although these changes take effect in October 2025, employers should note that the implementation of the FAMLI program itself has been delayed. Contributions are now scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027, with benefits available starting January 3, 2028.

Employers should review their leave policies and update any references to "military" or "armed forces" to reflect the new "Uniformed Services" terminology.

