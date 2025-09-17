ARTICLE
17 September 2025

Final Catch-Up Rules: What Now? (Spoiler Alert: There Is No Extension)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 975 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Earlier today, Treasury and the IRS issued highly-anticipated final regulations addressing several changes to the catch-up contribution provisions implemented by SECURE 2.0. Proposed regulations were issued earlier...
United States Employment and HR
Diane V. Dygert,Lisa K. Loesel,Sarah Touzalin
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Seyfarth Synopsis: Earlier today, Treasury and the IRS issued highly-anticipated final regulations addressing several changes to the catch-up contribution provisions implemented by SECURE 2.0. Proposed regulations were issued earlier this year (see our Legal Update here), and administrative questions lingered following the issuance of the proposed regulations. The much-welcomed final regulations answer a number of open questions that we had been grappling with following the enactment of SECURE 2.0 and the issuance of the proposed regulations earlier this year. Below is a high-level overview of several pressing issues that have been addressed by the final regulations. We will be issuing a more comprehensive Legal Update on the final rules in the coming days.

1. Designated Roth Contributions Counted for Purposes of Roth Catch-up Requirement

Under the proposed regulations, designated Roth contributions made by a participant at any point within a calendar year must be counted towards satisfying the Roth catch-up requirement ("Roth Catch-Up Requirement"). This provision caused administrative concerns and several commenters asked that the final rules make this permissive so that plans had the choice as to whether to include Roth deferrals made by the participant at any point in the calendar year towards the Roth Catch-Up Requirement. The final regulations provide plan administrators that use the deemed Roth approach with some – but not universal – flexibility. The final regulations do not seem to go so far as making this optional approach available in all situations, which we will cover in the forthcoming Legal Update.

2. Determination of FICA Wages – Aggregation of Related Employers

Generally, an eligible participant must have FICA wages from the "employer sponsoring the plan" in excess of $145,000 as indexed (the "FICA Limit") for the preceding year in order to be subject to the Roth Catch-Up Requirement.

While the statutory language of SECURE 2.0 did not define "employer sponsoring the plan", the proposed regulations provide that when determining whether someone has wages in excess of the FICA Limit, the term "employer" refers only to the individual's common law employer who is participating under the plan. In other words, the proposed regulations suggested that you would not aggregate wages paid by all employers across the controlled group or affiliated service group of companies, even if there are multiple related employers participating under the plan.

The final regulations provide much-needed flexibility, allowing plans to aggregate wages from related employers when determining whether a participant has wages over the FICA Limit. The final regulations go so far as to provide that an employer may list the related employers being aggregated for this purpose in the plan document, allowing for additional flexibility with respect to how the FICA Limit is applied. The final regulations also allow for aggregation of wages where there is a common paymaster situation, which was not permitted under the proposed regulations.

3. Super Catch-Ups

Section 109 of SECURE 2.0 amended the IRC to increase the applicable catch-up dollar limit (i.e., generally $7,500 for most catch-up individuals) for eligible participants who will turn age 60, 61, 62 or 63 during the tax year ("Super Catch-Ups"). Please refer to our prior Legal Update for details on this provision. Following the issuance of the proposed regulations, it was unclear whether the adoption of this limit by one plan within a controlled group would require all other plans in the controlled group to do the same.

The final regulations clarify that if an employer plan provides for Super Catch-Ups, then any plan maintained by an employer within the same controlled group must also provide for Super Catch-Ups. This general rule is subject to a carve-out for employees who are collectively bargained. In other words, a plan does not violate the universal availability requirement if it permits Super Catch-Ups for non-collectively bargained employees, while collectively bargained employees are subject to the standard catch-up limit.

4. Applicability Date of Rules

Originally, the mandated Roth catch-up changes under SECURE 2.0 were to apply for tax years beginning after December 31, 2023. In Notice 2023-62, the IRS provided an administrative transition period, set to expire at the end of 2025. The regulations, however, are not effective until at least March 16, 2026, 6 months following publication in the Federal Register (scheduled for September 16). While the Roth Catch-Up Requirement is still required to be implemented as of January 1, 2026, prior to March 16, 2026 a reasonable, good faith interpretation standard applies with respect to the administration and operation of the final regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Diane V. Dygert
Diane V. Dygert
Photo of Lisa K. Loesel
Lisa K. Loesel
Photo of Irine Sorser
Irine Sorser
Photo of Sarah Touzalin
Sarah Touzalin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More