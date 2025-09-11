City Of Los Angeles Hotel Workers' Minimum Wage Increase Is Back

In July, the City of Los Angeles put the minimum wage increase for hotel workers on hold. Certain provisions were to take effect on July 1, 2025. The decision to pause the ordinance came after a referendum petition against the ordinance was filed with the City Clerk's office on June 27, 2025.

On September 8, 2025, the City Clerk issued a determination that the referendum petition filed was insufficient. Pursuant to the City Charter, the Ordinance goes into effect on the date the Certification of Insufficiency is issued, meaning the minimum wage takes effect on September 8th.

