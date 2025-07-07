ARTICLE
7 July 2025

City Of Los Angeles Hotel Workers' Minimum Wage Increase Put On Hold

The City of Los Angeles has put the minimum wage increase for hotel workers on hold.
Susan E. Groff

The City of Los Angeles has put the minimum wage increase for hotel workers on hold. Certain provisions were to take effect on July 1, 2025. This decision comes after a referendum petition against the ordinance was filed with the City Clerk's office on June 27, 2025.

The ordinancewouldincrease wages and healthcare benefits for hotel and airport workers, along with requiring the provision of specified training for hotel workers. The referendum petition, filed by opponents of the ordinance, has triggered a suspension of the ordinance's implementation.

The City Clerk's office (the Clerk) is determining whether the petition contains the required number of signatures. As a result, the ordinance is suspended and will not take effect while the petition is under review.

If the Clerk determines that the petition does not contain a sufficient number of signatures, the ordinance will take effect the following day of such determination. Conversely, if the petition contains the requisite number of signatures, the ordinance will remain suspended until approved by voters in an election called by the City Council.

For now, the hotel worker minimum wage will increase to $21.01 pursuant to the original ordinance effective July 1, 2025. If the amendments take effect, then the minimum wage rate will increase to $22.50 for hotels with 60 or more rooms.

