Lightning Round: The Impact Of SCOTUS' Ames v. Ohio Dept. Of Youth Services Decision (Podcast)

Rebecca Springer and Kimberley Johnson share an overview of the Supreme Court's recent decision in Ames v. Ohio Dept. of Youth Services and what it means for employers and anti-discrimination litigation moving forward. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's biweekly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

