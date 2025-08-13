ARTICLE
13 August 2025

Reverse Discrimination In The Spotlight: Recent Developments And Econometric Approaches

N
NERA

Contributor

NERA logo
Since 1961, NERA has provided unparalleled guidance on the most important market, legal, and regulatory questions of the day. Our work has shaped industries and policy around the world. Our field-leading experts and deep experience allow us to provide rigorous analysis, reliable expert testimony, and data-powered policy recommendations for the world’s leading law firms and corporations as well as regulators and governments. Our experience, integrity, and economic ingenuity mean you can depend on us in the face of your biggest economic and financial challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The 5 June 2025 Supreme Court decision in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services and recent private and government actions have brought reverse discrimination into the spotlight.
United States Employment and HR
Ling Ling Ang and Elizabeth Newlon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The 5 June 2025 Supreme Court decision in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services and recent private and government actions have brought reverse discrimination into the spotlight. Theories of reverse discrimination have been given priority in recent executive orders and federal government action about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Managing Directors Ling Ling Ang and Elizabeth Newlon examine the renewed focus in their article “Reverse Discrimination in the Spotlight: Recent Developments and Econometric Approaches” published in Business Law Today. Dr. Ang and Dr. Newlon explore recent developments regarding reverse discrimination at the federal, state, and private levels. They also delve into econometric techniques for assessing discrimination and reverse discrimination. The article emphasizes the importance of maintaining awareness of the conceptual analyses and statistical tools available to assess disparities in employment, fair lending, and other business decision-making processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ling Ling Ang
Ling Ling Ang
Person photo placeholder
Elizabeth Newlon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More