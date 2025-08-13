Since 1961, NERA has provided unparalleled guidance on the most important market, legal, and regulatory questions of the day. Our work has shaped industries and policy around the world. Our field-leading experts and deep experience allow us to provide rigorous analysis, reliable expert testimony, and data-powered policy recommendations for the world’s leading law firms and corporations as well as regulators and governments. Our experience, integrity, and economic ingenuity mean you can depend on us in the face of your biggest economic and financial challenges.

The 5 June 2025 Supreme Court decision in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services and recent private and government actions have brought reverse discrimination into the spotlight. Theories of reverse discrimination have been given priority in recent executive orders and federal government action about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Managing Directors Ling Ling Ang and Elizabeth Newlon examine the renewed focus in their article “Reverse Discrimination in the Spotlight: Recent Developments and Econometric Approaches” published in Business Law Today. Dr. Ang and Dr. Newlon explore recent developments regarding reverse discrimination at the federal, state, and private levels. They also delve into econometric techniques for assessing discrimination and reverse discrimination. The article emphasizes the importance of maintaining awareness of the conceptual analyses and statistical tools available to assess disparities in employment, fair lending, and other business decision-making processes.

