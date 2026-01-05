Connecticut Employers Should Be Aware Of Upcoming Changes To State Laws

Changes are coming in 2026 to minimum wage, paid leave, and paid sick leave laws that will impact employers operating within Connecticut. All Connecticut employers, regardless of size, should review their current employment policies to determine what adjustments may be necessary to align with these forthcoming legal requirements.

Connecticut Implements an Increased Minimum Wage

Beginning January 1, 2026, Connecticut's minimum wage will increase from $16.35 per hour to $16.94 per hour. Connecticut law requires that the minimum wage be adjusted each year based on the U.S. Department of Labor's calculation of the employment cost index (ECI). Over the last twelve-month evaluation period, the ECI increased by 3.6%, which is accounted for by the present increase in Connecticut's minimum wage. Employers must ensure that changes are made to their payroll so employees earning minimum wage are paid the new rate and must pay appropriate overtime based on the new rate, beginning January 1st.

Weekly Payments through Connecticut Paid Leave Also Increase

The increase in minimum wage goes hand in hand with an increase in Connecticut Paid Leave, which is calculated at 60 times the state minimum wage. As of January 1, 2026, the maximum weekly benefit employees can receive under state paid leave is capped at $1,016.40.

Paid Sick Leave Expands to Cover More Employers

Paid sick leave has been gradually expanding to cover more and more employers. In 2025, paid sick leave was required for employers with 25 or more employees. On January 1, 2026, this threshold will lower to cover employers with 11 or more employees. Employers can expect another change in 2027 when paid sick leave will cover employers with at least 1 employee.

The accrual and use of paid sick leave is governed as follows: employees accrue 1 hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, and employees can accrue a maximum of 40 hours per year; up to 40 hours of unused accrued sick leave may be carried from one year to the next; and employees may begin using accrued paid sick leave 120 calendar days after their date of hire.

The Bottom Line

Employers must ensure compliance with the new laws by updating payments to employees earning minimum wage and ensuring they are enrolled in the paid sick leave program if they are newly covered by the expanded threshold.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.