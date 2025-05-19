Summer Employment Issues: 10 Legal Traps (And How To Avoid Them)

As the weather warms up, employers face unique legal challenges tied to the summer season. Whether it's hiring interns, teenage workers, or hosting company outings, summer introduces a range of compliance issues that can create legal exposure if mishandled.
This guide highlights 10 key summer employment issues with practical tips for staying compliant, particularly under Virginia and federal law.
1. Summer Internships: Wage and Hour Compliance
Summer is prime season for internships, but improperly
structured internships – especially unpaid ones – can
lead to significant wage and hour liability. Under the FLSA and
Virginia wage laws, interns at for-profit businesses are generally
presumed to be employees entitled to minimum wage and overtime
unless they meet the "primary beneficiary" test
established by the Department of Labor, which evaluates whether the
internship primarily benefits the intern rather than the employer
based on a multi-factor analysis of the educational nature of the
experience.
Practical Tips:
- Structure internships to provide substantial educational benefits rather than simply using interns for labor.
- Consider tying internships to academic credit or formal training programs.
- Draft clear written agreements outlining the educational nature of the role and clarifying that there is no expectation of compensation or a job offer unless applicable.
- Regularly review internship programs for compliance with federal and state law, especially if the position is unpaid.
2. Heat Stress and Workplace Safety
Workers in construction, landscaping, and other outdoor
industries – as well as in hot indoor environments like
warehouses – are particularly vulnerable to heat-related
illnesses. Although Virginia has not adopted a specific heat
standard, employers are still bound by the General Duty Clause of
the Occupational Safety and Health Act, which requires protection
against recognized hazards that may cause serious harm, including
extreme heat.
Practical Tips:
- Establish a heat illness prevention plan with access to water, rest breaks, and shade.
- Provide training to help employees and supervisors recognize and respond to heat-related symptoms.
- Stay alert to high heat advisories issued by local authorities and adjust work accordingly.
3. Summer Hours and Flexible Scheduling
Many workplaces adopt compressed schedules or allow early office
closures during summer. These benefits can boost morale but also
may complicate compliance with wage and hour laws.
Practical Tips:
- Ensure that non-exempt employees are paid overtime for all hours worked over 40 per week, as required by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and state law.
- Track time precisely and document any changes to schedules.
4. Hiring Seasonal Employees
Businesses in sectors such as hospitality, tourism, and
recreation often rely on seasonal staff in summer. These workers
are typically covered by both the FLSA and state minimum wage
laws.
Practical Tips:
- Pay all seasonal workers at least the applicable minimum wage (currently $12.00/hour in Virginia as of 2025, but higher in certain jurisdictions).
- Review whether any overtime exemptions apply for seasonal amusement or recreational establishments, and confirm they meet strict criteria.
5. Youth Employment: Child Labor Laws
The influx of teenage workers during summer brings heightened
scrutiny under child labor laws. In Virginia, minors under 16 must
have a work permit (employment certificate) and are restricted in
the types of work and hours they can perform.
Practical Tips:
- Obtain required employment certificates before work begins.
- Follow restrictions for minors under 18, particularly around hazardous occupations and hour limits (e.g., 14- and 15-year-olds cannot work more than 3 hours on a school day).
- Post any required notices regarding youth employment.
6. Age Discrimination Concerns
While targeting seasonal job ads to students is common, such
language can raise issues under the Age Discrimination in
Employment Act (ADEA) and equivalent state laws that protect
workers aged 40 and older.
Practical Tips:
- Frame ads around availability or program requirements rather than age or student status.
- Maintain clear records of hiring decisions to defend against potential discrimination claims.
7. Vacation and PTO Management
Summer brings a surge in time-off requests, which can lead to
disputes over scheduling and leave accrual. In Virginia,
there's no statutory requirement to provide PTO, but employers
must follow their written policies, including any provisions for
payouts of accrued leave at termination.
Practical Tips:
- Ensure your PTO policy clearly outlines how leave is accrued, used, and whether it is paid out upon separation.
- Apply policies consistently and document leave approvals and denials.
8. Dress Code and Appearance Policies
Warmer weather often means a push toward casual dress. Employers
should take care that any changes to dress code policies are
applied uniformly and without discrimination, particularly
regarding religious and medical accommodations.
Practical Tips:
- Update and distribute written policies that set clear expectations for professional appearance.
- Be ready to provide reasonable accommodations for religious practices or medical needs, in accordance with Title VII and state human rights laws.
9. Company Events and Alcohol Policies
Summer parties and outings are a staple of workplace culture,
but events involving alcohol carry legal risks, especially around
liability and employee conduct. In Virginia, while there is
generally no employer liability for post-event conduct of
intoxicated employees, exceptions may arise if attendance is
required or if the employer serves alcohol recklessly.
Practical Tips:
- Clearly communicate that participation is voluntary and that company policies apply during events.
- Consider hiring licensed bartenders and limiting alcohol service.
- Reiterate anti-harassment policies before the event.
10. Remote Work from Vacation Locations
Employees who take advantage of remote work policies may seek to
work from out-of-state or international locations while on extended
vacations. This can trigger state tax, insurance, and legal
jurisdiction concerns, as well as raise data security risks if
employees access company systems over unsecured networks.
Practical Tips:
- Require employees to disclose their work location in advance.
- Assess whether workers' compensation, tax withholding, or legal jurisdiction issues arise from out-of-state work.
- Set clear policies regarding telework eligibility across state or national borders.
- Implement security protocols for remote work, such as requiring VPN use, multi-factor authentication, and prohibiting access over unsecured public Wi-Fi networks.
Final Thoughts
Summer brings fresh opportunities to engage employees and meet seasonal business demands – but also introduces legal complexities. By addressing safety protocols, wage and hour laws, and anti-discrimination protections proactively, employers can avoid common pitfalls and ensure a compliant, productive summer season.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.