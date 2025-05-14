Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025: The Election Is Over, What's Next? Part I (Podcast)

In part one of this two-part Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025 podcast series on changes employers can expect from the new administration, Jim Plunkett (shareholder, Washington, D.C.) sits down with Scott Kelly...

In part one of this two-part Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025 podcast series on changes employers can expect from the new administration, Jim Plunkett (shareholder, Washington, D.C.) sits down with Scott Kelly (shareholder, Birmingham) to discuss the current status and challenges faced by federal contractors following changes at the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) due to President Trump's Executive Order 14173, including the revocation of EO 11246, compliance options, and ongoing obligations under federal anti-discrimination laws. Next, Jim speaks with John Merrell (shareholder, Greenville) regarding expected changes in traditional labor policy, including the makeup of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the role of the general counsel, and the NLRB's case priorities, standards, and decisions. Finally, Jim talks with Wayne Pinkstone (shareholder, Philadelphia) about anticipated changes within the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) during President Trump's second term, including the administration's regulatory agenda, the fate of the heat stress rule proposed under the previous administration, and the overall leadership and enforcement of the agency.

