Schulte Partner Marc Elovitz Featured In "This Week In Washington"

Marc Elovitz, co-managing partner at Schulte Roth & Zabel, spoke with Pensions & Investments on the SEC's withdrawal of 14 rule proposals under Chair Paul Atkins — signaling a significant deregulatory shift and support for market innovation.

Marc shared insights on this development, stating, "These were rule proposals that had been put out in that onslaught of rulemaking proposals in the Gensler era, which just was so great in volume ... and there was so little time for the staff at the SEC to draft the rules, to analyze their cost benefits, and to get industry comment on them, that some of the proposals were half-baked, and others were just really misguided."

