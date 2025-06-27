Do NOT Forget Your Record Keeping Obligations!

If an employer does not maintain time records, the fact finder, in a wage or overtime dispute, can rely on the employee's statements regarding the number of hours that they worked.
Employers must retain payroll records and timesheets for SIXyears, per New Jersey labor law requirements.
You can access the official New Jersey wage and hour record keeping guidelines here.
Additionally, employers are required to maintain records under the New Jersey Earned Sick Leave Law for at least five years. These records must include:
- Employee hours worked
- Sick leave accrued and used
- Sick time advanced, paid out, and carried over
