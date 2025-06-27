Best Practices When Taking Voluntary Compliance Steps Using Workforce Analytics

The Trump administration has decisively shifted its approach to enforcing employment discrimination laws, leaving employers grappling for clarity and stability to inform their efforts to prevent and manage legal risks stemming from harassment and discrimination. Workforce analytics, accompanied by privileged legal advice tethered to risk tolerance, can assist employers to identify and address potential workplace discrimination issues minimizing legal risk amid the administration's shifting enforcement priorities.

Quick Hits

The Trump administration has sought to end both federal enforcement of antidiscrimination laws based on disparate impact theories and to eliminate employer DEI programs.

Even with these shifting priorities, it remains critically important for employers to collect and study applicant and employee demographic data to maintain compliance with equal opportunity and antidiscrimination laws, as well as to be prepared for scrutiny under the Trump administration's shifting policies.

Employers may want to consider proactive collection and analysis of workforce demographic data, barrier analyses, and enhanced training programs to ensure compliance with equal employment opportunity and antidiscrimination laws.

The administration—largely through the issuance of executive orders (EO)—has prioritized merit-based opportunity, sought to end usage of disparate impact theories of discrimination, rescinded federal contractor obligations to provide affirmative action and discrimination protections for women and minorities, sought to eliminate "illegal" diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and focused on stopping anti-American and anti-Christian bias and combating antisemitism. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have all taken actions to advance the Trump administration's policy objectives, but questions remain.

In particular, the Trump administration's focus on discouraging the collection of applicant data related to race, ethnicity, and sex, coupled with its messaging on unlawful race and sex discrimination in DEI programs, has many employers hesitant to collect, maintain, and analyze demographic information from their applicants and employees.

This legal landscape is especially confusing for federal contractors given the wind down of EO 11246 obligations, but the administration's new focus impacts all employers. As a result, employers face challenges complying with legal obligations and effectively managing risks associated with workplace discrimination and harassment.

However, a close review of the EEOC's Fiscal Year 2026 Congressional Budget Justification submitted to Congress in May 2025 reveals that EEOC investigations will continue to focus on employer data. According to the budget justification, the EEOC is committed to educating and informing its own staff to "combat systemic harassment, eliminate barriers in hiring and recruitment, recognize potential patterns of discrimination, and examine and analyze these often large or complex investigations effectively." The agency said that in fiscal year (FY) FY2026, it plans to "conduct mid and advanced level training for field staff and assist with the development of class investigations, data requests, and data analysis for pattern and practice disparate treatment cases." (emphasis added).

The EEOC's characterization of budget funds sought for its litigation program is also instructive. As of March 31, 2025, 46 percent of the EEOC's litigation docket involved systemic discrimination or class lawsuits. Citing efforts to enforce EO 14173, the Commission contemplates involving "expert witnesses" and "the discovery of large-scale selection data to prove the existence and extent of a pattern or practice of discrimination." The Commission justifies its resource request "to remedy discrimination on prioritized issues," and argues aggressive enforcement will result in "a strong incentive for voluntary compliance" by employers.

Shifting Enforcement Targets

Employers may see an increase in EEOC charges from charging parties and Commissioner's as well as other enforcement activities that align with the current administration's priorities, including enforcement regarding DEI programs, so-called anti-American bias, national origin discrimination, and anti-Semitism. As just one example, the EEOC recently settled a systemic investigation into national origin and anti-American bias for $1.4 million dollars.

EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas has repeatedly warned employers that EEOC focus will be on intentional disparate treatment cases where there has been a "pattern or practice" of discrimination. Like disparate impact, "pattern or practice" claims are rooted in systemic issues and typically involve the use of statistical evidence related to allegedly aggrieved individuals.

The 2024 Supreme Court decision in Muldrow v. City of St. Louis (rejecting a heightened bar for alleging an employment decision or policy resulted in an adverse impact on terms and conditions of employment) and the 2025 decision in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services (rejecting a higher evidentiary standard for employees from majority groups to prove employment discrimination), have made it easier for plaintiffs to plead and prove employment discrimination claims under Title VII. The decisions seemed to have widened the doorway for more claims from individuals from majority groups (so-called reverse discrimination claims) and potentially made it easier to evade summary judgment and reach a jury trial if litigation ensues.

Moreover, federal contractors, institutions relying on federal contracts or grants, and federal money recipients face additional concerns with False Claims Act (FCA) liability. President Trump's EO 14173, which seeks to require entities to certify for purposes of the FCA that they do not maintain unlawful discriminatory policies, namely illegal DEI policies. The DOJ has launched an initiative to use the FCA to investigate civil rights violations committed by federal fund recipients, expanding legal exposure to such employers.

Proactive Steps

Given the current legal landscape, employers may want to take proactive steps to ensure compliance with equal employment opportunity and antidiscrimination laws. These steps may include:

Collect and Analyze Demographic Data: Collecting and analyzing demographic data can be crucial for identifying and addressing disparities within the workplace and for documenting and demonstrating reasons for employment decisions or policies. While there may be concerns about collecting demographic data, such concerns may be alleviated by keeping data confidential and analyzing it under attorney-client privilege. Barrier Analysis: Barrier analysis involves identifying and addressing obstacles that may prevent equal employment opportunities. This can include reviewing hiring practices, promotion policies, and other employment decisions that cover all aspects of the employment life cycle to ensure they do not disproportionately impact certain groups. By conducting a thorough barrier analysis, employers can proactively address potential issues before they become legal problems and remove barriers. Review and Update Policies: Regular reviews of and updates to employers' antidiscrimination and harassment policies can help ensure they align with current laws and the administration's priorities, as well as employers' values, goals, and objectives. Such reviews may include policies related to DEI, national origin discrimination, and anti-Semitism. Provide Training: Implementing regular training programs for company leaders, managers, and employees on new antidiscrimination enforcement developments can help prevent discriminatory behavior and ensure that all employees understand their rights and responsibilities. Updating modules and examples to reflect changing priorities may help employers remain compliant. Likewise, covering a wide variety of scenarios and examples, including majority characteristics, can be important to review and include.

Next Steps

The shifting landscape of employment law presents both challenges and opportunities for employers. To be prepared, employers can stay informed on the latest actions and consider which proactive steps may be best to avoid potential liability and achieve their goals and objectives.

