Policy Week In Review – April 18, 2025

At a Glance

The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler's Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI's updates on federal, state, and local matters, as well as Littler's published in-depth analyses of the prior week.

Chair Walberg Calls on DOL to Investigate Union Self-Dealing

On Thursday, House Education and Workforce Chair Tim Walberg (R-MI) wrote a letter addressed to U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Labor-Management Standards (OLMS) requesting review of the financial practices and expenditures by the president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, stemming from allegations of misappropriation of funds used to benefit himself, his family, and political allies.

OSHA to Hold Hearing on Proposed Heat Injury and Illness Prevention Rule

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will hold a virtual public hearing regarding its proposed rulemaking on Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor and Work Settings, which was published in the Federal Register on August 30, 2024. The hearing is scheduled for June 16, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Per OSHA, those interested in speaking must complete a notice to appear by May 2. The Agency is also offering an option to watch the hearing online without registering, with instructions forthcoming on OSHA's rulemaking website.

DOGE to Review NLRB Operations

As reported this week, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has assigned staff to review the National Labor Relations Board's operations, consistent with President Trump's executive order to improve efficiencies and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.