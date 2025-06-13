Employee Benefits Update

Webinar

Employee Benefits attorneys Mike Lane and Amy Stansfield will provide an update on significant employee benefits developments over the past year and the practical implications such developments have for employers. We will begin with an overview of the recent Supreme Court case, Cornell v. Cunningham. Next, we will review attempts by various states to curb the cost of prescription drugs and the challenges these efforts pose to plan sponsors. We will also discuss the status of recent litigation against plan sponsors due to the high cost of prescription drugs in their health plans. We will cover the DOL's recent pause on its mental health parity regulations and discuss what this means for plan sponsors. Finally, we will provide a summary of recent guidance for education assistance plans.

June 23, 2025

12:00 PM CT

CLE

The live presentation of this webinar was approved for 1.0 hour of general CLE credit in California, Illinois, and Texas; 1.2 hours of general CLE credit in Missouri; and 1.0 hour of professional practice CLE credit in New York. Please visit the CLE Overview page to see how the CLE credit for this recorded webinar can be applied in CA, IL, MO, NY, & TX.

If you are interested in receiving CA, IL, MO, NY, or TX CLE credit for watching the recorded presentation, you must register for the program by clicking here.

