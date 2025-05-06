Knock, Knock… The Government Is At The Door: How Higher Ed Institutions Should Prepare For Government Onsite Visits

For almost 100 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 400 lawyers and 50 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.

Webinar

In recent weeks, federal immigration enforcement efforts have increasingly involved higher education institutions. For example, the U.S. Department of State has revoked hundreds of student visas for individuals enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities. This development coincides with the termination of the CHNV parole program, impacting students from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. In some cases, students may be unaware that their visas have been revoked, leading to the accrual of out-of-status time, which can affect future visa eligibility and participation in work-study programs.

There have also been reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducting enforcement actions at student residences and visiting campuses without prior notice. These visits have included requests for assistance locating students and for access to student information, raising complex legal and procedural questions for institutions. These developments prompt an important question: How should colleges and universities respond when government agencies arrive on campus, whether for immigration enforcement or other purposes? Institutions need to assess potential risks, understand their legal responsibilities, and implement a clear, coordinated response plan. Equally important is preparing to communicate effectively with students—especially those seeking urgent guidance or directly impacted by enforcement actions.

Join attorneys from Thompson Coburn's Higher Education Rapid Response and Investigations Group for a timely webinar examining how institutions can meet their compliance obligations, manage onsite visits from government agencies, and support affected students and their families.

