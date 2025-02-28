EEOC Male Bias Suit Against Sports Bar Restaurant Group Survives Dismissal

Duane Morris Takeaways: In EEOC v. Battleground Restaurants, Inc. et al., 1:24-CV-792, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 32071 (M.D.N.C. Feb. 24, 2025), the Court denied Defendants' motion to dismiss an EEOC lawsuit alleging discriminatory hiring practices against men at a chain of sports bars. The EEOC's complaint asserts sex discrimination in hiring for server, bartender, and host positions, and for failures to preserve employment records in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

This case signals a new wave of anti-discrimination enforcement actions against companies that prioritize hiring practices that may exclude male applicants. The Commission's litigation efforts are in full swing, and companies must review their hiring practices to ensure all applicants are weighed neutrally during the application process.

Complaint Allegations

The EEOC's complaint alleges that between December 1, 2019, and February 18, 2022, Kickback Jack's restaurants located throughout North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee discriminated against males by failing to hire men for front of house, non-managerial positions. Id. at *1. Kickback Jack's is owned and operated by Battleground Restaurants, Inc. and Battleground Restaurant Group, Inc. ("BRGI") (collectively "Defendants"). Id.

Kickback Jack's employs "servers, hosts, and bartenders in non-managerial front-of-house positions," all of which require no "special skills or qualifications." Id. at *2. Kickback Jack's advertisements state that applicants need only "[b]ring [their] great attitude to work and [Kickback Jack's] will train you." Id. at *2.

The underlying charge was filed on July 31, 2020, when a female server, Melody Roe, filed an EEOC charge of discrimination against Kickback Jack's. Id. Included in Roe's charge of discrimination was statements that Kickback Jack's "has a policy and/or practice of only hiring females for front of house positions and not into management." Id. at *3. The EEOC's investigation into Roe's charge of discrimination found that Battleground Restaurants, Inc. "maintained a policy or practice . . . of failing or refusing to hire males for non-managerial front of house positions because of their sex." Id.

The Commission's investigation further revealed that of the 2,100 non-managerial front-of-house employees employed between December 1, 2019, and February 18, 2022, "approximately 3% were male" and some Kickback Jack's locations "did not employ male servers at all." Id. at *4.

As a result of these newly uncovered hiring practices, the EEOC filed a complaint asserting that "a predominantly female front-of-house workforce cannot be justified by any legitimate business purposes" and that Defendants' hiring practices "were and are intentional and willful." Id. The Complaint also alleged that Defendants failed to make and preserve records relevant to their employment practices, and specifically failed to retain applications for employment. Id. at *5.

Defendants moved to dismiss the EEOC's complaint, dismiss or strike BRGI, and requested the Court certify the case for interlocutory appeal. Id. at *1.

District Court's Ruling

The Court denied the Defendants' motion in all aspects on the basis that the EEOC complied with procedural and administrative requirements, plausibly alleged a pattern or practice of disparate sex discrimination, and that the EEOC could properly include BRGI as a defendant. Id.

Defendants argued the EEOC failed to provide them with adequate notice of its claims on "behalf of male applicants and the Title VII records violations." Id. at *5. Defendants did not dispute that it received notice of Roe's charge of discrimination within 10 days (as required by 42 U.S.C. § 2000e-5(b)). Rather, the Defendants argued the charge of discrimination did not "give them notice of an EEOC investigation into discrimination against males in hiring." Id. at *7.

The EEOC countered that the investigation into discrimination against males was implicit in Roe's allegations that the restaurant had "a policy and/or practice of only hiring females" for front of house positions. Id.The Court agreed that the "alleged discrimination against males for front of house positions appears on the face of the charge of discrimination," Defendants did not allege that they were not on notice of the charge of discrimination, and therefore, the EEOC complied with its administrative and procedural requirements under the statute. Id. at *8

The Court also denied Defendants' motion to dismiss the EEOC's preservation of records claim because no 10-day notice requirement exists under the statutory provisions. Id. at *8-9. The Court further disagreed with Defendants that the EEOC's claims should be limited to 180 days before Defendants received notice of the charge of discrimination because "the complaint [did] not contain the facts necessary to assess whether the EEOC's claims exceed Title VII's statute of limitations period." Id. at *10-11.

On Defendants' argument to dismiss or strike BRGI, the Court opined that the Commission plausibly alleged BRGI is "essentially, Kickback Jack's operator." Id. at *12. The Court held the EEOC can sue BRGI "despite not naming [BRGI] directly as a party in the charge of discrimination or communicating with it based on both the joint enterprise test and substantial identity exception." Id. at *15.

On the EEOC's allegations of Title VII sex discrimination in hiring, the Court denied the Defendants' motion to dismiss because the EEOC "plausibly alleged a pattern or practice of discrimination by using statistics" which demonstrated of the 2,100 non-managerial front-of-house employees approximately only 3% were male. Id. at *18. And in some instances, locations "did not employ any male servers at all." Id. The EEOC also satisfied its pleading requirements under Title VII as it alleged Defendants discriminated "against male applicants –– a protected class — " and alleged that "male applicants qualified" for the front-of-house roles." Id. *17-18. Based on these findings, the Court reasoned "this type of 'gross disparity' plausibly demonstrates an inference of discrimination against males who applied to work as servers." Id. at *18. Therefore, the Court found that the EEOC has met its burden of plausibly alleging the elements of its claim sufficiently to survive a motion to dismiss.

The Court also denied Defendants' request for certification stating it did "not find any esoteric issues meriting an interlocutory appeal." Id. at *2.

Implications For Employers

Employers' hiring practices remain a target for EEOC initiated litigation. This case is but one example of the EEOC bringing a lawsuit after identifying a pattern of potentially discriminatory practices first alleged in a charge. While uncommon, the EEOC does regularly bring these "pattern-or-practice" lawsuits under Section 706 or Section 707 of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it has a case that draws significant public interest or could make an industry-wide impact.

This is far from the first case of male gender discrimination in the restaurant industry. The popular restaurant chain Hooters has settled several similar lawsuits, one in 1997 for $3.75 million, and one in 2009 for an undisclosed sum. See Latuga v. Hooters, Inc., 1:93-CV-7709 (N.D. Ill. Nov. 25, 1997); see also Grushevski v. Texas Wings, Inc., No. 09-CV-00002 (S.D. Tex. Apr. 16, 2009). Lawry's restaurants were also hit with an EEOC pattern or practice lawsuit in 2006 alleging that Lawry's practice of only hiring females for its server positions constituted gender discrimination. See EEOC v. Lawry's Restaurants, Inc., No. CV 06-01963 (C.D. Cal. Mar. 31, 2006).

The recent case against Battleground shows that the EEOC continues to closely scrutinize hiring practices which select individuals based on a protected characteristic, including gender. Employers must also monitor and audit their hiring practice outcomes to ensure statistical models don't demonstrate discrimination otherwise an EEOC action may be on the horizon.

