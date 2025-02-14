Meta Ends All DEI Programs

Meta has ended its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in its latest moves, seemingly designed to gain favor with the incoming Trump administration. The change comes three days after Meta announced the ending of a fact-checking program, which many believe unfairly and adversely affected conservatives.

In announcing the immediate elimination of DEI programs, Janelle Gale, vice president of human resources, cited changes in law and policy that have caused the term DEI to become "charged," suggesting the preferential treatment of some groups over others. Gale likely referred to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard that struck down race-based college admissions practices. After the high Court's decision, other major corporations, including McDonald's, Boeing, Tractor Supply Company, and Wal-Mart, terminated their DEI programs and policies.

Meta said it would discontinue using the "diverse slate approach" to hiring. In this hiring technique, employers consider at least one candidate from a diverse background for each position. The company also has ended its representation goals for women and minorities, stating that it gave the impression that hiring decisions are based on race and gender. Finally, Meta will no longer operate its supplier diversity programs.

Instead of DEI programs, Meta says it will create programs designed to apply fair and consistent treatment that eliminates bias for all. Furthermore, the company will assign Maxine Williams, head of its DEI team, to a new role focused on "accessibility and engagement."

Meta's moves have only added to speculation that the company was trying to appease Trump before his inauguration. In recent months, Mark Zuckerberg dined with Trump at a Mar-a-Lago and pledged $1 million toward Trump's inauguration fund. Meta also installed Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican who served in the George W. Bush administration, as the leader of its global policy team. Kaplan previously criticized Meta for its fact-checking program as an unfair restraint on the political speech of Republicans. He replaces Nick Clegg, a former British deputy prime minister and leader of the country's Liberal Democrats.

HBL has experience in all areas of benefits and employment law, offering a comprehensive solution for your business benefits and HR/employment needs. We help ensure you are in compliance with the complex requirements of ERISA and the IRS code, as well as those laws that impact you and your employees. Together, we reduce your exposure to potential legal or financial penalties. Learn more by calling 470-571-1007.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.