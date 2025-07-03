ARTICLE
3 July 2025

Businesses Which Employ Domestic Workers Need To Clean Up Their Safety Practices Upon Expansion Of Cal/OSHA Requirements

Beginning on July 1, 2025, temporary and permanent domestic workers (housecleaners, caregivers, and gardeners) employed by companies in California will be covered by state workplace Cal/OSHA safety and health laws.
Beginning on July 1, 2025, temporary and permanent domestic workers (housecleaners, caregivers, and gardeners) employed by companies in California will be covered by state workplace Cal/OSHA safety and health laws. These changes arise from the passage of Senate Bill 1350, which amends Labor Code section 6303.

As explained in the Department of Industrial Relations ("DIR") news release on the subject, protections include requirements for safe tools and equipment, provision of personal protective equipment, hazard training, and protections against unsafe working conditions.

Please note that individual homeowners or renters who directly hire workers to perform typical household tasks such as housecleaning, cooking, and caregiving, are generally not considered employers for the purpose of these requirements. The amended law also does not apply to work that is performed in or for a licensed family daycare home or work that is publicly funded, including by In-Home Supportive Services ("IHSS").

However, as noted in the DIR Frequently Asked Questions on the subject, "[a]s was the case prior to SB 1350, work performed on properties that are used for the purpose of rental income and are not a homeowner's residence, and work performed to build a residence, are not exempt" from these Cal/OSHA requirements. Examples of businesses that will be covered by the expanded law include housecleaning companies, homecare agencies, and residential landscaping and gardening companies.

If you want to dive into the weeds more, the DIR has published Fact Sheets for Homeowners as well as for Businesses. These Fact Sheets remind employers that it is illegal for employers to retaliate against employees who file a complaint with Cal/OSHA, who refuse to work when conditions are unsafe, or who participate in a Cal/OSHA investigation or appeal.

Employers can register for DIR webinars on the newly expanded law here.

Authors
