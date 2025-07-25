Five Strategies For States Looking To Expand Integrated Employment For People With I/DD

Employment plays a vital role in enhancing independence, economic self-sufficiency, social inclusion and overall quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Beyond providing income, employment offers individuals the chance to build relationships, contribute to their communities, and develop both personally and professionally. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) laid the foundation for promoting access to employment by prohibiting discrimination and requiring reasonable accommodations. Building on this, more recent policies—such as the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and the Home- and Community-Based Services (HCBS) settings rule—have advanced efforts to expand competitive integrated employment (CIE) for individuals with I/DD in particular.

While there is broad recognition of the importance of promoting CIE, nationally less than a quarter of individuals with I/DD participate in CIE with considerable variation across states.

This issue brief highlights key trends and five best practices gleaned from states who have found success in promoting access to CIE. The five best practices are:

Early and Proactive Engagement in Individualized Career Planning and Exploration Robust Employment Supports Throughout an Individual's Employment Journey Support for Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment Cross-Agency Coordination and System Integration Rate Structures That Promote Strategic Goals and Employment Outcomes

Click here to read the full brief and evidence-based strategies.

