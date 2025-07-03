"Out To Lunch" Podcast Recap: Talking Safety First

I recently had the pleasure of joining Peter Ricchiuti on the Out to Lunch podcast for an episode titled "Safety First." We had an in-depth conversation about how companies can stay compliant with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Chemical Safety Board (CSB) regulations, and how proactive safety management can help prevent industrial accidents.

We covered a range of practical strategies for improving workplace safety and minimizing regulatory risk. Some important takeaways for employers from our conversation include:

OSHA Enforcement Is More Active Than Ever

Despite expectations of deregulation under President Trump's administration, OSHA enforcement has remained stringent—and in many cases, has become more aggressive. This makes it critical for companies to regularly review and update their safety protocols to ensure full compliance.

OSHA citations don't just affect your safety record—they can also limit your ability to bid on projects or gain access to work at industrial sites like plants and refineries. Properly addressing and resolving citations is essential for both employee safety and long-term business growth.

Conducting regular internal safety audits and maintaining comprehensive safety and health policies helps identify risks before they become incidents. Preventive practices not only support compliance but also foster a culture of accountability and care.

When accidents do occur, your response can make a significant difference. Demonstrating that your company took every reasonable step to prevent the incident can mitigate legal and reputational fallout. Documentation, training records, and a clear incident response plan are key.

Listen to the full episode here:

https://lnkd.in/gxHrnvvg

