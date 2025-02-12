Workplace 2024 Retrospective: My Top Five

It's been another wild year for workplace in the news, with most of the mainstream media focusing on return to office. While strong opinions abound about the exact right solution: remote, hybrid or fully in-person, there is so much more to workplace than just whether people need to be in an office or not.

Looking back at what we've seen in 2024, key themes reflect the evolving landscape of the workplace, emphasizing the crucial elements that contribute to successful, engaging, and sustainable work environments.

1. Sustainability & Workplace Responsibility

The slow progress in achieving net-zero targets highlights the significant responsibility the built environment has in reducing carbon emissions. It is a long, hard slog. We are making progress, but we need to do better.

2. Work-Life Balance & Productivity

Long work hours do not necessarily equate to increased productivity, with fatigue setting in after a certain point, highlighting the importance of maintaining work-life balance for optimum output. The remote/hybrid/in person discussion comes to play here, as does the four-day work week, both of which have dominated the news in 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.