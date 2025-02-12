ARTICLE
12 February 2025

Workplace 2024 Retrospective: My Top Five

Jodi Williams

United States Employment and HR
Jodi Williams

It's been another wild year for workplace in the news, with most of the mainstream media focusing on return to office. While strong opinions abound about the exact right solution: remote, hybrid or fully in-person, there is so much more to workplace than just whether people need to be in an office or not.

Looking back at what we've seen in 2024, key themes reflect the evolving landscape of the workplace, emphasizing the crucial elements that contribute to successful, engaging, and sustainable work environments.

1. Sustainability & Workplace Responsibility

The slow progress in achieving net-zero targets highlights the significant responsibility the built environment has in reducing carbon emissions. It is a long, hard slog. We are making progress, but we need to do better.

2. Work-Life Balance & Productivity

Long work hours do not necessarily equate to increased productivity, with fatigue setting in after a certain point, highlighting the importance of maintaining work-life balance for optimum output. The remote/hybrid/in person discussion comes to play here, as does the four-day work week, both of which have dominated the news in 2024.

Authors
Jodi Williams
