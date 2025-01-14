Top Five Labor Law Developments For December 2024

- The National Labor Relations Board returned to the
"clear and unmistakable waiver" standard for analyzing
the legality of unilateral changes to employees' terms and
conditions of employment when there is an effective collective
bargaining agreement. Endurance Environmental Solutions,
LLC, 373 NLRB No. 141 (Dec. 10, 2024). Under the
clear and unmistakable waiver standard, the
Board will no longer infer a union waived its right to bargain over
a specific issue from the plain language of the parties'
collective bargaining agreement. Rather, the Board will require the
waiver of that issue to be "clear and unmistakable,"
making it harder for employers to defend unilateral changes without
explicit contract language. The decision overturns the more
employer-friendly "contract coverage" adopted in 2019.
While the decision will be applied retroactively, the Board may
face enforcement challenges due to conflicting standards in various
circuit courts.
- The U.S. Senate blocked President Joe Biden's
renomination of Board Chair Lauren McFerran. Had the Senate
confirmed McFerran, the Board would have retained its Democratic
majority through Aug. 27, 2026, and likely continued its track of
issuing labor-friendly decisions. President-Elect Donald Trump will
be able to nominate two Republicans to the Board's vacant
seats, creating a 3-2 Republican Board majority and likely expedite
employer-friendly decisions. Trump is also expected to discharge
the Board's current General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo (D) and
appoint a Republican — who is expected to pursue
employer-friendly policies and initiatives — soon after
taking office.
- A Washington D.C. federal court held that removal
protections for Board administrative law judges (ALJs) violate the
U.S. Constitution. VHS Acquisition Subsidiary No. 7 v. NLRB,
1:24-cv-02577 (D.D.C. Dec. 10, 2024). After a Board regional
director issued a complaint against an employer, the employer sued
the Board in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia,
arguing the agency's ALJ protections violate the Constitution.
Granting the employer's motion for summary judgment, the judge
explained the Board can remove ALJs only for "good cause"
after approval by the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB).
Further, both the Board and the MSPB can only be dismissed by the
U.S. president for cause. Such a structure, the judge held, is
unconstitutional, because "[o]fficers of the United States
cannot be insulated from the removal power by two or more levels of
decisionmakers who themselves enjoy job protection." The court
therefore ordered the removal language be changed so Board members
can remove ALJs at will, rather than only for good cause. It also
eliminated the second MSPB layer of protection. Although the ruling
applies only to this case, other courts hearing similar arguments
may look to this decision.
- The U.S. Supreme Court directed the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the D.C. Circuit to review its deference to the Board in light
of Loper Bright. Hospital Menonita de Guayama, Inc. v.
NLRB, No. 24-138 (Dec. 16, 2024). The D.C.
Circuit had affirmed the Board's decision finding the employer
violated the National Labor Relations Act when it failed to follow
the Board's successor doctrine, which prevents a successor
employer from challenging majority support of a predecessor
employer's previously certified union for a reasonable period
of time. The employer, however, argued the D.C. Circuit failed to
apply the Supreme Court's holding in Loper Bright,
which overturned its Chevron doctrine of court deference
to federal agencies' subject-matter expertise. Accordingly, the
D.C. Circuit must reconsider its decision in light of Loper
Bright and independently assess whether the successor bar
doctrine is consistent with the Act. It is unclear if the Supreme
Court will address its ruling in Ford Motor Co., which
preceded the Chevron doctrine and established the
foundation for generous judicial deference to Board
decisions.
- Forbes' unionized editorial staff walked out on Dec. 3 after contract negotiations stalled and over the company's alleged unfair labor practice. The Forbes Union, which is still without a first contract after organizing with The NewsGuild in 2021, timed the walkout to coincide with the magazine's high-profile "30 Under 30" issue. According to the union, it is seeking higher wages, salary minimums, layoff protections, minimum severance payments, and healthcare coverage. The Forbes Union represents approximately 100 writers and editors at the company.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.