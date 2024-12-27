A Reminder Of Changes To California Workplace Law From 2024

As we wrap up 2024, here is a review of some of the changes to California employment law that will continue to affect employers in 2025.
Legislative Changes
Governor Signs Bill to Exempt Certain Businesses from Fast Food Minimum Wage
Expanded Information to Provide Regarding Workplace Injury
New Requirement for Labor Commissioner to Develop Whistleblower Posting for Employers
Assembly Bill 1034: Construction Industry PAGA Exemption Extended Until 2038
Assembly Bill 2975: California Passes Amendments to Healthcare Workplace Violence Prevention Requirements
Senate Bill 988: Understanding the Freelance Worker Protection Act – What Employers Need to Know
Senate Bill 399: Governor Newsom Signs Law To Curtail Employer Mandatory Meetings With Employees During Union Organizing
Senate Bill 1350: Your Hearth is Cal/OSHA's New Home: The Agency's Jurisdiction Expands to Include Household Domestic Services
Senate Bill 1100: New California Law Restricts Driver's License Requirements in Job Postings
Assembly Bill 2123: Changes in Managing Employee Leave under Paid Family Leave
Assembly Bill 2499: California Amends Jury, Court, and Victim Time Off Provisions
Senate Bill 1137: California Amends Law to Clarify Protection for Combinations of Protected Characteristics
Assembly Bill 1815: Amendments to The CROWN Act Signed by Governor Newsom
Senate Bill 1340: Governor Signs Bills Mandating Greater Administrative Collaboration on the Enforcement of Workplace Discrimination Laws
Senate Bill 1105: California Passes Expanded Use of Paid Sick Leave for Agricultural Employees
Assembly Bill 3234: New Requirements for Employers Conducting Social Compliance Audits
Case Law Changes
California Supreme Court Rules Trial Courts Lack Authority to Strike PAGA Claims Based on Manageability
California Supreme Court Issues Opinion on "Hours Worked"
California Supreme Court Upholds Good Faith Belief Defense for Certain Wage Statement Penalties
California Court of Appeal Holds California's Law Regarding Payment of Arbitration Fees Preempted by FAA
California Supreme Court Upholds Proposition 22 as Constitutional
California Supreme Court Clarifies Discovery Limitations and Severability in Arbitration Agreements
California Supreme Court Holds Public Employers Exempt from Labor Code and PAGA
Prejudice Not Required: California Supreme Court Eases Standard for Waiving Arbitration Rights
Administrative Changes
Cal/OSHA Passes Indoor Heat Regulation
