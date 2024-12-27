A Reminder Of Changes To California Workplace Law From 2024

As we wrap up 2024, here is a review of some of the changes to California employment law that will continue to affect employers in 2025.

Legislative Changes

Governor Signs Bill to Exempt Certain Businesses from Fast Food Minimum Wage

Expanded Information to Provide Regarding Workplace Injury

New Requirement for Labor Commissioner to Develop Whistleblower Posting for Employers

Assembly Bill 1034: Construction Industry PAGA Exemption Extended Until 2038

Assembly Bill 2975: California Passes Amendments to Healthcare Workplace Violence Prevention Requirements

Senate Bill 988: Understanding the Freelance Worker Protection Act – What Employers Need to Know

Senate Bill 399: Governor Newsom Signs Law To Curtail Employer Mandatory Meetings With Employees During Union Organizing

Senate Bill 1350: Your Hearth is Cal/OSHA's New Home: The Agency's Jurisdiction Expands to Include Household Domestic Services

Senate Bill 1100: New California Law Restricts Driver's License Requirements in Job Postings

Assembly Bill 2123: Changes in Managing Employee Leave under Paid Family Leave

Assembly Bill 2499: California Amends Jury, Court, and Victim Time Off Provisions

Senate Bill 1137: California Amends Law to Clarify Protection for Combinations of Protected Characteristics

Assembly Bill 1815: Amendments to The CROWN Act Signed by Governor Newsom

Senate Bill 1340: Governor Signs Bills Mandating Greater Administrative Collaboration on the Enforcement of Workplace Discrimination Laws

Senate Bill 1105: California Passes Expanded Use of Paid Sick Leave for Agricultural Employees

Assembly Bill 3234: New Requirements for Employers Conducting Social Compliance Audits

Case Law Changes

California Supreme Court Rules Trial Courts Lack Authority to Strike PAGA Claims Based on Manageability

California Supreme Court Issues Opinion on "Hours Worked"

California Supreme Court Upholds Good Faith Belief Defense for Certain Wage Statement Penalties

California Court of Appeal Holds California's Law Regarding Payment of Arbitration Fees Preempted by FAA

California Supreme Court Upholds Proposition 22 as Constitutional

California Supreme Court Clarifies Discovery Limitations and Severability in Arbitration Agreements

California Supreme Court Holds Public Employers Exempt from Labor Code and PAGA

Prejudice Not Required: California Supreme Court Eases Standard for Waiving Arbitration Rights

Administrative Changes

Cal/OSHA Passes Indoor Heat Regulation

