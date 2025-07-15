ARTICLE
15 July 2025

Supreme Court Decision Leaves ACA Preventive Services Mandate Intact

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
On the last day before the U.S. Supreme Court's summer recess, the Court issued a decision that left in place the Affordable Care Act ("ACA") mandate that requires non-grandfathered group health plans...
United States Employment and HR
Jesse T. Foley,Jennifer Rigterink, and Robert Projansky
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On the last day before the U.S. Supreme Court's summer recess, the Court issued a decision that left in place the Affordable Care Act ("ACA") mandate that requires non-grandfathered group health plans and issuers to cover, without cost sharing, all evidence-based items or services that have a rating of "A" or "B" in the current recommendations of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force ("USPSTF") when provided in-network.

Specifically, in Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, Inc., the Court addressed a challenge to the constitutionality of the USPSTF and, by extension, the requirement that health plans provide coverage consistent with its recommendations. The Court held that members of the USPSTF are inferior officers whose appointment is constitutionally valid when made by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. As a result of the Court's decision, the ACA preventive services mandate will remain in place.

Takeaways for health plan sponsors? Recognizing the uncertainty created by the ongoing litigation, many health plan sponsors chose to sit tight and not make changes to their preventive services coverage while the Braidwood case proceeded through the courts. That course of action turned out to be prescient, given the Court's decision ultimately left the ACA preventive services mandate intact for non-grandfathered group health plan sponsors and issuers.

View original.

Supreme Court Decision Leaves ACA Preventive Services Mandate Intact

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jesse T. Foley
Jesse T. Foley
Photo of Jennifer Rigterink
Jennifer Rigterink
Photo of Robert Projansky
Robert Projansky
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More