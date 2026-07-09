An Interview With Mary Fitzpatrick, Attorney Professional Development (Podcast)

How can new associates build trust and navigate uncertainty in their legal careers? Bond's director of attorney professional development shares insights on the essential traits and strategies that help lawyers achieve long-term success, from emotional intelligence to embracing new opportunities.

With over 300 lawyers, we represent clients in agribusiness and natural resources; commercial lending and transactions; real estate development and construction; defense and high-tech; energy and chemicals; health care and long-term care; manufacturing and electronics; hospitality, sports, entertainment and tourism; municipalities and school districts; higher education; and other exempt and nonprofit organizations. We maintain ten offices in New York State as well as locations in Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Bond is a full-service law firm counseling individuals, companies, not-for-profits and public sector entities in a wide spectrum of practice areas.

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In this episode of Legally Bond, Kim speaks with Mary Fitzpatrick, Bond’s director of attorney professional development, about how new associates can build trust, navigate uncertainty and grow their careers through curiosity, strong communication and intentional professional development. They also discuss the traits that help lawyers achieve long-term success, including emotional intelligence, reliability and a willingness to embrace new opportunities.

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